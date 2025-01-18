Panjab 95 Teaser OUT: Diljit Dosanjh tells tale of bravery portraying Jaswant Singh Khalra in upcoming biopic; movie to only release internationally

Diljit Dosanjh is set to light up the screens again. With the teaser of Panjab 95 hitting the streaming platforms, fans of the actor-singer are eager to watch the movie star in a new role. However, the makers of the film have confirmed that the cinematic piece will only hit international theaters. As the Udta Punjab actor shared the first preview on his Instagram, he also revealed in the caption that there will be no cuts throughout the film.

The teaser begins with Arjun Rampal’s voiceover, where he is seen questioning the suffrage of the state. While multiple historical events are listed in the teaser, it showcases that the movie will be based on the activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who set out to solve the mystery behind the disappearance of Sukhdev.

As for the actor, Diljit can be seen emerging himself into the role completely, clicking pictures and finding clues in the film. Previously, the Lover singer took to his Instagram handle to share the BTS of his upcoming project. In the photos, the actor could be seen resting his head against the wall while having his bloody makeup on.

Meanwhile, the makers’ decision to release the film only internationally was taken after CBFC went on to suggest 120 cuts in the movie. The reason behind this was that the film can go on to be a controversial topic.

Moreover, the movie kept on hold for nearly 2 years before finally dropping the release date. However, in 2022, the film was screened for the family of Khalra, who went on to praise the efforts and looked satisfied with the whole storytelling.

Panjab 95 is directed by Honey Trehan and is scheduled to hit theaters on February 7.

