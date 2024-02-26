QUIZ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's angel Raha to Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri's son AbRam, how well do you know these munchkins?

As much as fans are curious to know about their favorite stars, there is a special interest in knowing about the star kids as well. From their Bollywood debuts to their industry friends to their relationships, Bollywood buffs are very much interested in the lives of the star kids. Even before they make their debut, the star kids become famous amongst paparazzi and on social media. Well, there comes a moment when everyone forgets their star parents and seems to be quite inclined towards the star kids.

Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan or be it Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, everyone has their radar on to grasp as much information possible about these star kids. Well, if you think you know it all about the star kids, then take this quiz and answer these fun 8 questions.

Take the quiz below:

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is ‘very intelligent’, reveals Navya Naveli Nanda