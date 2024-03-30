Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 30: Ranbir Kapoor changed Raha's diapers; 10 actresses opposite Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh in No Entry 2

On the thirtieth day of March, the Bollywood scene was electrified with thrilling updates, igniting anticipation among fans and media circles alike. Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor made many revelations about their little angel, Raha, including Ranbir's involvement in changing her diapers. Boney Kapoor revealed that 10 actresses are set to star opposite Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in No Entry 2. These standout news items defined a bustling day in the world of Indian cinema.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 30, 2024

1. Ranbir Kapoor shared that he's changed Raha's diapers

Ranbir Kapoor appeared on The Great Kapil Sharma Show alongside Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. In the episode, they shared many exciting anecdotes involving their little one, Raha. It was revealed that Ranbir had changed her diapers, that he was a burp specialist, and that she enjoyed sleeping with mommy Alia Bhatt, among other things.

2. 10 actresses will star in No Entry 2

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor revealed that there will be 10 actresses opposite Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor in No Entry 2. Buzz is, Varun, Arjun, and Diljit will play a double role in the sequel, leading to twice the confusion.

3. Nitesh Tiwari to shoot Gurukul Sequences of Ramayana from April 2

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Nitesh Tiwari and his team are all set to commence shooting for Ramayana from April 2 in Mumbai. A set has been constructed at Film City, marking the beginning of this film's journey. The set depicts a Gurukul, which has been augmented with a green screen for enhancements in the post-production process.

4. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's son Vayu enjoys quality time with his grandparents

Sonam Kapoor's husband, Anand Ahuja, took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures and videos. In the shared post, Vayu can be seen out and about with his grandparents. Anand captioned the post, "Baba & Dadi come to town to run run run run w baby Vayu #VayusParents #VayusGrandparents #EverydayPhenomenal .. I love Mumbai (with red heart emoji)."

5. Salman Khan gives a major update on Dabangg 4

At the screening of Patna Shuklla, Salman Khan reveals the condition he has set for starring in Dabangg 4. The actor said, "Bhot Jald, Jaise he dono bhai ek script pe lock ho jaenge, inko (Arbaaz Khan) kuch aur banani hai, humein kuch aur, jaise he ek script pe lock hojaenge uske baad Dabangg release ho jaegi (Very soon. Once both brothers (referring to himself and Arbaaz Khan) agree on a script, Arbaaz wants to make something else, and I want something else. As soon as we lock a script, Dabangg will be released)."

