INSIDE Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan’s crazy Holi celebrations with friends; PICS

We bet everyone must still be soaked in the happiness and tiredness of Holi. Social media was buzzing with fun pictures from the Holi celebration of everyone, including our Bollywood celebs. Some of them celebrated their first Holi as couples, and others had a blast. We already gave you a glimpse of the celebration of many BTown celebs, including the Bachchans, and now we got our hands on some pictures from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan’s Holi celebration with their friends.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates Holi with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, and friends

In the first picture, we can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posing with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. She holds a cute dog in her hand, and a cute little girl too poses with them. In the next picture, you can see her holding a little girl and posing. The next picture has Abhishek Bachchan posing with his wifey and their friends. The last one has a bunch of people, including Bachchan's, soaked in colors, and it is evident that they are having a lot of fun.

Check out the post:

Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan, and others take part in Holika Dahan

A day before the Holi celebrations, there was the Holika Dahan celebration at the Bachchan residency. As customary, a night before the main event, people take part in Holika Dahan by lighting up a bonfire and offering their sincere prayers to the God of Fire. This event also kickstarts the festivities. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with Abhishek Bachchan and her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan, also hosted this event at their home. In the pictures shared by Navya Naveli Nanda, the family can be seen being part of the festivities.

The photo album features Navya posing with the bonfire, while the Ghoomer star can be seen closely monitoring the fire burning. In another photo, we see the Sarbjit actress turning photographer and Navya applying colors on the face of her mamu, Abhishek. Like the responsible head of the family, Jaya Ji was making sure the fire lit up perfectly. Sharing the images, Navya penned in Hindi, “Holika Dahan.”

