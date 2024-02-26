Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is ‘very intelligent’, reveals Navya Naveli Nanda

Ever since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan was born, fans have been eager to know it all about the star kid. Apart from the public appearances that the star kid has made on several occasions, not much is known about her. Neither has anyone from the Bachchan family ever spoken about her in elaboration. But in a recent interaction, her cousin sister Navya Naveli Nanda opened up about the 12-year-old and we bet you are going to find that quite interesting.

Navya Naveli Nanda is happy to have Aaradhya Bachchan as her little sister in the house

In a chat with News 18, Navya Naveli Nanda was asked to give advice to Aaradhya Bachchan. Responding to this, Agastya Nanda’s sister quipped that she has no advice for her sister as she is already wise for her age. Navya further revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter is far wiser than when she was 12.

What The Hell Navya show host further added that Aaradhya is very intelligent and is more aware of things than she was maybe at her age. “So it’s actually great to see that entire generation grow up being so much more aware of the world, so much more aware of society and things around them so, I don’t know what advice I would give her," she confessed.

Advertisement

“I think I just admire her at such a young age, she is so aware of things and she’s very wise. Just happy to have a younger sister in the house to share things with but I don’t think I can give her advice, she is very assured, confident, and pretty aware of what’s going on so I think that’s a very commendable thing," Navya added.

Navya Naveli Nanda on how her privileged background influenced her career trajectory

During a recent interaction at the ABP Summit, Navya Naveli Nanda acknowledged the advantage of her privileged upbringing and its impact on her career choices. She highlighted her determination to shape her own journey and make the most of the opportunities presented by her family since childhood. She expressed, “Everyone has a last name and everyone has a responsibility to carry their legacy forward, irrespective of the field that they are in. I am doing my bit to take the legacy forward and doing the best that I can to make my family proud. When we speak of privilege, I will give credit to where I am today to that. I don’t think I would be where I am if I didn’t come from the family that I came from. I was given a lot of opportunities at a very young age that most young girls my age don’t get.”

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reveals how privileged background helped in her career