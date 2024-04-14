Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Anniversary: 5 times Raha’s mom and dad appreciated each other for their parenting

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make for one of the most adorable and popular couples in Bollywood. The duo who dated for several years, married two years ago, tying the knot on April 14, 2022. They also welcomed their bundle of joy, daughter Raha, later that year. While this power couple never fails to serve relationship goals with their love and affection, they have also expressed appreciation for each other’s parenting skills on numerous occasions.

On Alia and Ranbir’s second wedding anniversary, let’s explore 5 instances when the proud parents gushed over each other:

1. When Alia Bhatt revealed that Ranbir Kapoor ‘dotes’ on Raha

In an interview with Vogue India last year, Alia Bhatt opened up about Ranbir Kapoor’s care for their daughter, Raha. She expressed, “The Ranbir I know has always been very sensitive, loyal and supportive. But he has become even more sensitive since Raha was born. He absolutely dotes on her.”

Alia further praised Ranbir as a “hands-on father,” revealing that she found it difficult to even hold Raha for a moment.

2. Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt being an ‘amazing’ mother

Ranbir Kapoor was asked by Siddharth Kannan in an interview in 2023 whether Alia was a better wife or a better mother. In response, Ranbir said, “She is amazing in both, but I would say better mother.”

3. Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor making Raha take her ‘first steps’

In a touching Instagram post after the release of Ranbir’s film Animal, Alia penned a heartfelt note, showering her husband with admiration and revealing about their daughter’s milestone.

She wrote, “For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft.. & for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist.. & for literally making our daughter take her first steps today.. For completely blowing us away with your performance… & for making all of the above look so easy. Congratulations my not so little animal.”

4. Ranbir Kapoor saying Raha gets ‘sukoon’ with Alia Bhatt

In a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Ranbir was quizzed about with whom their daughter, Raha Kapoor, felt more at ease while sleeping. Ranbir named Alia, expressing, “sukoon wahan milta hai” (She finds peace there), adding that Raha enjoyed playing with him.

5. When Ranbir Kapoor came to pick Raha during Alia Bhatt’s shoot

During her appearance on Koffee with Karan 8, Alia Bhatt shared about her first shooting schedule post birth, describing it as “difficult.” She recounted sleepless nights and feeding. Alia disclosed that she reached out to Ranbir, who promptly rearranged his work commitments and traveled to Kashmir to pick Raha up.

Here’s a bonus moment where, during the promotion of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Ranbir Kapoor addressed the “sexist reporting” surrounding Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy. Coming out in strong support of his wife, the actor told NDTV that with the way Alia has carried herself throughout the movie’s marketing while being pregnant should be celebrated as an inspiration. He attributed the criticism to “jealousy” and “stupidity.”

Alia and Ranbir’s wedding was a beautifully intimate affair, held on their balcony in 2022, in the presence of their loved ones. Their dreamy pictures left everyone in awe of their relationship.

Pinkvilla extends heartfelt wishes to Alia and Ranbir on their second marriage anniversary, along with love for their daughter, Raha.

