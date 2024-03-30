Sunil Grover aka Dafli enacts romantic scene from Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, calls herself 'Bhabhi 2 Pro Max'

Nearly a week ago, the official trailer of Kapil Sharma’s new show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, was dropped. The audience got excited by the grand and brand-new setup and the impressive guest list that will grace it. Well, the maiden episode of the comedy show premiered tonight on Netflix with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gracing the couch.

Among the many high points of the show that got the people going gaga was when Sunil Grover appeared and exacted a romantic scene from Animal with Ranbir. Read on!

Sunil Grover recreates Animal romantic scene with Ranbir Kapoor

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has been entertaining the audience for decades. This time, he has returned with a new show on Netflix titled The Great Indian Kapil Show. The first episode saw the Kapoor family- Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni going ROFL at the comedy show. Among all the epic moments was one scene that left everyone amazed, and that was when actor-comedian Sunil Grover arrived at his character Dafli and exacted the iconic romantic scene from Animal with Ranbir.

Sunil, who played the role of Gutthi in earlier shows, was seen as Dafli this time. While she (Dafli) expressed her anger over the Animal actor for ditching her and marrying Alia Bhatt, her love for the star made her fall for him again. As soon as she goes to make him smell the perfume she sells at the Duty-Free of the airport setup, both get hypnotized by it. Soon after, the trending song Pehle Bhi Main starts playing, in which Kapoor romanced Triptti Dimri in the action-thriller movie.

From driving a golf cart to going to ‘Dadaji ka bungalow’ to have an intimate moment, they recreated all those moments. The high point was when the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor came out of the makeshift bed on the stage with multiple love bites, and Dafli wore a placard that read ‘Bhabhi 2 Pro Max’.

With Neetu Ji talking about Rishi Kapoor giving the kids good sanskar to Ranbir, saying that he is Raha Kapoor’s burp specialist, the episode was a full-on entertainer and a laugh-riot, to say the least.

