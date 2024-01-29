Raashii Khanna praises Sidharth Malhotra's 'amazing' action scenes in Yodha; calls him 'spiritual' and 'sorted'

Raashii Khanna is one of the most in-demand and popular actresses in India. She continues to appear in not just Bollywood but in films of different languages. The Farzi actress will be next seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in the action thriller film Yodha. During a recent Q & A session on Instagram, she spoke about her experience of working with Sidharth.

Raashii Khanna on working with Sidharth Malhotra

Today, on January 29th, Raashii Khanna took to her Instagram to conduct a Q & A session to interact with her fans. One of the questions during the segment was, 'What was it like working with Sidharth Malhotra?.' In response, the actress said, "It was a great experience working with Sid. He is so disciplined and he has really given it all for Yodha. He has worked very, very hard, especially on the action sequences because they look amazing and I'm really looking forward to Yodha actually for his action and for everything else."

She further praised Sid and said: "He is an amazing guy not just as an actor but as a person I got to know him and he is very spiritual and very sorted."

About Yodha

Yodha is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and backed by Karan Johar among others. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani in the lead roles. The film was earlier supposed to release theatrically in December but its date was pushed to March 15, 2024.

Raashii Khanna's work front

In 2023, Raashii appeared in Raj and DK's crime comedy thriller web series Farzi with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. The series was based on a guy who creates fake currencies. It met with positive critical response. Her last feature film was the 2022 Tamil action thriller Sardar. The actress has several interesting films in the lineup including Aranmanai 2, Yodha, The Sabarmati Report, TME, Telusu Kada, Methavi and Sardar 2.

