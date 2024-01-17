EXCLUSIVE: Will Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani be part of another love story? Indian Police Force star REVEALS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the cutest couples in B-town. The couple often shares pictures and videos of each other's PDA moments and fans melt in the comments section. They also express their support for each other's films on social media. Sidharth, who is gearing up for the release of the Indian Police Force, recently sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. During the fan interaction, a fan asked him whether the audience could expect him and his wife Kiara in another love story after Shershaah or not.

Sidharth Malhotra reveals if he is up for another love story with Kiara Advani after Shershaah

During the exclusive chit-chat with Pinkvilla, a fan asked Sidharth Malhotra, "When can we see another love story (with Kiara Advani)?" To this, a smile appeared on Sidharth's face, and he said, "That's up to asking the directors and filmmakers."

He added, "We are very happy with the love that we have gotten for that film (Shershaah) even though love story was a very short part of that film. It was hardly like 12 minutes or 15 minutes in the film but I think the real life love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple also resonates through really well."

The Indian Police Force star added, "We would love to do a full-fledged love story. It's just up to us, finding the right content, and the right script." Then, Sidharth asked the audience if they would like to see Kiara and him in another love story, to which everyone started cheering. To this, the actor shared, "I'll take this message back home and let's see and also take it to other directors and give them hints."

Advertisement

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

About Shershaah

Shershaah was released in 2021 and it narrates the tale of a valiant Indian soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1999 Indo-Pakistan war. Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra, falls in love with a girl named Dimple, portrayed by Kiara Advani. He dreams of becoming a soldier and soon after his training, he climbs the military ranks and contributes to India's victory in the Kargil War.

About Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force has been created by Rohit Shetty and is directed by him and Sushwanth Prakash. It marks the digital debut of the Simmba helmer, who has established himself on the celluloid in the action genre. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar. The series is set to premiere on January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Indian Police Force: Did you know Shilpa Shetty was bedridden for 3 months for THIS reason while shooting?