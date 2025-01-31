Raftaar marries stylist Manraj Jawanda 5 years after divorce with Komal Vohra; wedding PIC goes viral

Rapper Raftaar, originally named Dilin Nair, tied the knot with fashion stylist and actress Manraj Jawanda on Friday, January 31, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. A picture from their traditional wedding has now emerged on social media. Previously, Raftaar was married to Komal Vohra, but the two parted ways in 2020.

A fan shared a picture of Raftaar and Manraj's wedding on social media, capturing the couple lovingly gazing at each other while surrounded by their loved ones. The duo tied the knot in a beautiful traditional South Indian ceremony.

Multiple pictures and videos from Raftaar and Manraj's pre-wedding celebrations have been circulating online, with fans flooding social media with heartfelt congratulatory messages for the couple.

On Friday, January 31, a video from Raftaar and Manraj's haldi and sangeet ceremonies emerged on X. Another viral clip captures the couple joyfully dancing to the song Sapne Mein Milti Hai from Satya.

Numerous pictures and videos from Raftaar and Manraj’s pre-wedding celebrations have been making rounds on social media. In one such glimpse from their haldi ceremony, the couple is seen dressed in elegant yellow and white outfits, with Raftaar playfully applying haldi on his friends. Despite the buzz, both Raftaar and Manraj have remained tight-lipped about their wedding and have yet to release an official statement.

In June 2022, reports surfaced that rapper Raftaar had filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Komal, after five years of marriage. The couple, who exchanged vows in December 2016, had reportedly initiated divorce proceedings in 2020. However, the process was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before their wedding, Raftaar and Komal were in a relationship for five years and later tied the knot in a lavish ceremony.

Raftaar, known for his high-energy rap style, began his career with the underground hip-hop group Mafia Mundeer before making a mark as a solo artist. He gained recognition with hits like Swag Mera Desi, Dhaakad (from Dangal), and Baby Marvake Maanegi.

The rapper has also been a judge on reality shows like MTV Hustle, where he mentored aspiring hip-hop artists. Apart from his music career, he has collaborated with both Bollywood and independent artists on various projects. Additionally, he has appeared as a gang leader in multiple seasons of Roadies.