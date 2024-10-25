EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: MTV Hustle 4 judge Raftaar jokes about not being spotted at airports; 'Uske bina bhi duniya hai'

MTV Hustle is back with a brand new season. Raftaar and Ikka, two of the most popular Indian rappers, are currently serving as judges for India’s biggest rap reality show, MTV Hustle Season 4. Known for their rap talent and dynamic personalities, the two recently had a candid chat with Pinkvilla and discussed the evolving rapping culture. During the conversation, Raftaar also joked about not being spotted at the airport.

The popular rapper said, "Meri koi PR agency hai nahi. Main bahut flight leta hoon par main airport pe spot bhi nahi hota unless mere aas paas koi aur dikh gaya toh. Uske bina bhi duniya hai na (I don't have any PR agency. I take many flights but I am not even spotted at the airport unless some other celeb is with me. The world exists even without it)."

Raftaar added, "Travel karna thodi chhodh dunga agar yeh nahi honge toh. Aapne apne liye oxygen bana li hai ki jab tak woh woh mere ko validation nahi dete tab tak main, main nahi hun. Main tabhi tha jab aap mereko nahi jaante the aur main, main aaj bhi hun jab aap mujhe jaante ho. Main nahi badlunga (I will not stop traveling if this does not happen. You have created this oxygen for yourself that, until they validate you, you are not yourself. I was the same when you did not know me, and I am still the same when you know me. I will not change)."

Raftaar and Ikka are renowned figures in the world of Desi rap, celebrated for their contributions to the rap group Mafia Mundeer. Raftaar captivates audiences with his high-energy performances and distinctive rhythmic flow, making him a standout in the genre, while the latter is respected for his underground rap success and versatility.

Talking about the show, it is a launchpad for aspiring rappers, and they battle it out to become India's biggest hip-hop star. Premiered on October 19, fresh episodes of MTV Hustle season 4 air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on MTV. The show can be watched on Jio Cinema, too.

