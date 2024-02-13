Raghav Juyal recalls giving Shah Rukh Khan's example as mom got 'scared' post seeing him in Karan Johar's Kill

Following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year, Karan Johar's production, Kill, has now secured a release date in India. The action-packed entertainer will hit Indian theaters on July 5 this year. Notably, the movie introduces Lakshya in Bollywood and features television personality Raghav Juyal in the role of the antagonist, Fani. Recently, Raghav has opened up on playing the role of a villain in the film.

Raghav Juyal on playing villain in Karan Johar's Kill

During a recent interaction with News18, Raghav Juyal opened up on playing a psychotic villain in the Karan Joharr-Guneet Monga production, Kill. Speaking about the same, he mentioned that his mother was there with him for the premiere and she couldn't believe it. She expressed surprise, wondering if this was the only role he could get. At first, she couldn't recognize him and was scared. He reassured her, mentioning that he would have to play different characters, just like Shah Rukh Khan started with villain roles.

He said, “My mother was there with me for the premiere. She couldn’t believe it. She was like, ‘Arre yaar tumhe yahi mila tha karne ko.’ She couldn’t recognise me for a while, she was scared. I said, ‘Mummy, I will have to do all kinds of characters. Shah Rukh Khan ne bhi villain se hi start kiya tha.”

He then went on to discuss how he bagged the role of Fani. He mentioned that he was filming for an independent movie in Banaras alongside Ranveer Shorey and Sanjay Mishra when he had the opportunity to audition. He added, “When I met Guneet for the first time, she said, ‘I took 100s of auditions but couldn’t find anyone because it’s the lead character of the film.’ I read the script and said, ‘Bhai, I have to do this.’”

When Kill premiered at TIFF, numerous critics mentioned that India hadn't seen a film like it before. In response to this, Raghav stated that it's a “violent blood bash”. It's not like Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, it's more like Khach Khach Hota Hai. He added, “We used to joke about that. Bohot bohot bohot violent hai. You should watch it in the theatre to enjoy it to the fullest. I said this in an interview and then Karan sir also took that line, ‘Himmat hai toh hall main aao.’”

Raghav Juyal’s Kill gets theatrical release date

Lakshya and Raghav Juyal are the main actors in the movie Kill, supported by Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga, with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directing. Following its well-received premiere at TIFF, Karan Johar recently revealed the film's release date on Instagram.He wrote, “Blood. Blood. And blood! We are unleashing this beast of a film to you - #Kill in theaters on 5th July 2024 in India”.

About the Raghav Juyal starrer Kill

In the gripping thriller Kill, an ordinary train trip to New Delhi becomes a battleground when two commandos face a sudden attack from invading bandits. Laksh, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala play pivotal roles, navigating the intense confrontation on the speeding train. It's worth noting that Lakshya was originally set to make his debut in Collin D'Cunha's romantic comedy, Dostana 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, but the project was later shelved.

