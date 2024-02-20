Rajya Sabha MP calls 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey an ‘inspiration’: ‘I respect his journey’

Vikrant Massey is currently basking in the glorious success of his recent release, 12th Fail. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. Recently, politician and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi showered praises on the actor and called him an inspiration. This was in response to his viral interview clip.

Priyanka Chaturvedi praises Vikrant Massey

Recently, in an interview for Unfiltered by Samdish Bhatia, Vikrant Massey recalled an incident from his yesteryears when his college friends's behavior towards him changed after they saw his house.

Today, politician and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a snippet from that interview on her X (formerly Twitter) account to praise the actor. She called him an 'inspiration' and wrote: "The more I hear @VikrantMassey, the more I respect his journey and his success. You are an inspiration, truly."

Vikrant Massey recalled the incident

In the interview, Vikrant said: “Meri maa bahut achha khana banati thi. Toh maine unko bulaya and I said 'daawat pe aajao'. Jab woh ghar aaye aur unhone ghar ki disha dekhi, unhone dekha ki plastic ki khursiyaan hai ghar pe, paint chip ho raha hai, silan lagii hui hai ceiling pe, kitchen unke hisaab se aesthetically clean nahi tha, toh agle din se unka bartaav meri taraf badal gaya (My mom was an amazing cook. So I thought I would invite my friends for a nice meal. When they came home and looked at my house, they saw that we had plastic chairs, the paint was chipping off, and that our ceiling looked damp, the kitchen was not aesthetically clean; that’s when their behavior towards me changed).”

Workwise, Vikrant was last seen in 12th Fail, which was based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film was a major critical and box-office success. He will be next seen in movies like Yaar Jigri, The Sabarmati Report, Sector 36, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, and a romantic film with Raashi Khanna.

