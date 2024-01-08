Rakul Preet Singh and beau Jackky Bhagnani to adopt no phone policy at wedding? Report suggests

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been dating for a while now. The special posts the duo have been making for each other are proof of their lovely bond.

Well, the couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level. Reports have it that they will be getting married this year. Now, another report suggested that the private couple will be opting for a no-phone policy at their wedding.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani may restrict phones at their wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been spotted together on multiple occasions. The couple has also been posting romantic posts for each other. Currently, they are making headlines for allegedly getting married on February 22, 2024, in Goa. A report by Hindustan Times suggested that the couple will be hosting a very private affair and get married in the presence of close ones.

Moreover, to protect their privacy, they will also be going to restrict the use of cell phones during their wedding ceremonies. A source close to the development told the publication, “They are very private people, which is why they are thinking of ways they can introduce to protect their privacy. For instance, they are planning to go for a no phone policy for the guests”.

Additionally, the wedding will mostly be a two-day affair in Goa. “The intention is to keep it intimate but also not miss out on making memories with family and friends. That’s why close friends from both industries, considering Rakul has also worked in the south film industry, will be attending the wedding along with family members,” the source informed.

Talking about the theme of their wedding, the insider said that the couple is closely looking over the decor and theme. “One thing is certain that it will be close to who they are as individuals, with everything reflecting their personality,” the source added.

Rakul Preet Singh’s wish for Jackky Bhagnani on his birthday

A couple of weeks ago, when actor-producer Jackky turned a year older, the Doctor G actress posted a heartfelt wish for her beau. Sharing multiple pictures of them, the actress penned, “Happppppy bdayyyyyyy my (heart emoji) on this bday and every day I wish you receive abundance of all that you desire. Your kindness, innocence is rare to find, your jokes are the silliest but I have to admit they are funny. protect all of this cos they don’t make men like you anymore. here is to adventures, travelling, eating and laughing together always @jackkybhagnani.”

Check out her post:

When Jackky Bhagnani confessed his love for Rakul Preet Singh

Way back in October 2021, Jackky made the world know that he was head-over-heels in love with Rakul. On the actresses’ birthday, he shared a photo of themselves and penned a romantic note that read, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji) @rakulpreet.”

Take a look:

If reports are to be believed, Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22, in Goa. “They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate. They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private,” a source told Hindustan Times.

