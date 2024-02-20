Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Ladkewale Vashu Bhagnani-Deepshikha greet paps post haldi ceremony

The eagerly awaited wedding of Bollywood lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani has kept all the fans intrigued. With several celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ramesh Taurani, David Dhawan and his family amongst others made their presence felt after being papped at the Goa airport, the magnificent wedding location of the couple. On the other hand, the couple had their haldi ceremony today and for the first time the elated ladkewale came out to greet the paps.

Family of Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani's make first appearance after Haldi ceremony

A while back, several videos and pictures of veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani and his daughter Deepshikha Bhagnani were shared by the paparazzi after the Haldi ceremony of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The father-daughter duo was seen coming out of the venue to greet the paps.

In the video, Deepshika expressed her gratitude towards the shutterbugs and said, “Thank you so much. Thank you for coming. They’re gonna come out and meet you all tomorrow, but thank you for being here.” She went on to express her concern towards the paps as she asked them if they all are okay following rising temperature in Goa.

Take a look:

In addition to this, minutes later, Rakul Preet Singh’s parents also came out and expressed their sincere gratitude towards the paparazzi for coming down to Goa from Mumbai. The actress’s father said, “You’ve made so much effort as you came from Mumbai to cover our best occasion. It’s really feels great.”

Advertisement

He further added, “And we want you to give your best wishes to the couple. Both the kids will come to meet you tomorrow. Come tomorrow, we would love to share our happiness with you.

Take a look:

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's sangeet ceremony

According to an Indian Express report, the sangeet function of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani which is scheduled for today, February 20 will start at 8 pm. The report further suggests that the theme for the evening will be Bollywood, with a lineup of popular Hindi songs to set the mood. The guests are expected to follow the dress code, which calls for shimmery attire, adding to the sparkle of the event.

The couple and their guests are anticipated to show up dressed to make a statement in sparkling and glittering costumes, setting the stage for an incredible evening filled with glamour and elegance as the celebrations take on a really cinematic feel.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap reach Goa