Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Shilpa Shetty gives peek into couple's sangeet night as she gets ready to 'rock and roll'

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are going to be husband and wife tomorrow, February 21. Ahead of the main event, the couple hosted several Bollywood celebs for a happening haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremony that was hosted at a luxurious hotel in South Goa. Minutes ago, actress Shilpa Shetty dropped a visual of her leaving her hotel room to dance the night at the couple’s sangeet ceremony.

Shilpa Shetty gives a peek into the fabulous outfit she wore at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s sangeet

Everyone’s currently obsessing over the beautiful couple of B-town, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. After dating for a while and openly expressing their love for each other, the couple is all set to get married tomorrow. To bless them on their big day, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra along with her husband Raj Kundra flew to the wedding venue in South Goa. A while ago, she took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video of herself flaunting her gorgeous glittery black saree. She was all decked up to celebrate the soon-to-be-married couple and dance the night out at their sangeet ceremony. “Ready to rock and roll,” she said in the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Bhumi Pednekar and sister Samiksha stun in co-ord sets at Mehendi ceremony