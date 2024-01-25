Rakul Preet Singh rates Alia Bhatt's acting; admits to fancying THIS Bollywood actor

Rakul Preet Singh is recognized as one of the industry's most talented and stunning actresses. Her journey commenced at a young age with the Kannada film Gilli, and she entered the Hindi film industry in 2013 with Yaariyan. Over the years, Rakul has garnered substantial popularity in the Tamil and Telugu film industries as well. Whether it's her remarkable performances on the big screen, her impeccable fashion choices, or the adorable relationship she shares with beau Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh consistently captures attention. In a recent interview with India Today, the diva opened up, sharing some fun and interesting insights.

Rakul Preet Singh fancies Ranveer Singh

In an entertaining rapid-fire round, Rakul Preet Singh was posed with the question of naming one actor she fancies, and her immediate response was Ranveer Singh. Further, when asked to identify a celebrity whom she would rate a perfect 10 in terms of acting, she promptly chose Alia Bhatt.

Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up to marry her longtime boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani

According to Hindustan Times, Rakul Preet is preparing to exchange vows with her longtime boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani in an intimate wedding ceremony scheduled for February. The picturesque backdrop of beautiful Goa has been chosen for the celebration. It is reported that the couple has decided on a strict no-phone policy during the wedding festivities. However, it's important to note that the couple has not officially confirmed these details, and at this point, they remain speculative.

Rakul Preet Singh opens up about her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani

In the midst of rumors about a potential marriage with Jackky Bhagnani this year, Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently in a relationship, opened up about her personal life. She shared that she had remained single for a considerable duration, emphasizing that having a partner is an entirely natural progression. Despite the prevalent speculation in the film industry, she underscored the commonality of human experiences, expressing the universal longing for emotional compatibility and dependency that transcends industry dynamics.