Rakul Preet Singh reveals she ‘cried’ after losing M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story to Disha Patani: ‘I had done costume and script reading…’

Sushant Singh Rajput-led M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was a massive success at the box office and changed the career trajectory of everyone involved. This also included actress Disha Patani who played SSR’s on-screen love interest. But did you know that this role was first in the fate of Rakul Preet Singh and she had even prepared well for it?

While speaking on Ranveer Allahabadia’s YouTube channel, Rakul recalled, “I had done the costume and script reading, but then their dates shifted by a month, and I was shooting films with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Bruce Lee: The Fighter was about to release in a month and two songs were yet to be shot. So, I couldn’t adjust the dates at all, and I cried that I missed out on such a good film.”

MS: Dhoni - The Untold Story was a biography chronicling the life of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, it also featured Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra, Bhumi Pednekar, Brijendra Kala, and others in key roles.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh’s week flew by with some wellness with her ‘best guy’ Jackky Bhagnani; couple drops unmissable glimpses

Rakul debuted with Kannada film Gilli and her Bollywood debut arrived with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan opposite Himansh Kohli. Over the years, she has starred in several successful films including Aiyaary, Shimla Mirchi, Attack, Runway 34, Cuttputlli, Doctor G, Thank God, Chhatriwali and I Love You.

Advertisement

In the same interview, Rakul Preet Singh admitted that she has lost many roles due to nepotism but didn’t make her bitter at all. The actress however acknowledged that if tomorrow her kids would want help she would do too and it’s because as a parent she has worked hard for it.

“Yes this is a reality, films have been taken away from me, but I am not a person who will get bitter. Maybe these projects were not meant for me. I move on. I feel bad for a day and then snatch out of it,” Rakul said while adding it’s part of life and the sooner people understand this, the better it is for their progress.

Singh will be next seen in the sequel of her 2019 hit film De De Pyaar De.

ALSO READ: De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan to shoot next schedule in Punjab? Here’s what we know