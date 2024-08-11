Rakul Preet Singh’s week flew by with some wellness with her ‘best guy’ Jackky Bhagnani; couple drops unmissable glimpses

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are seemingly having the best time of their life and their latest social media posts are proof of the same. The B-town lovers have dropped separate carousels on their Instagram feeds which looks like a dream most of us want to live as soon as we can. Read on.

The Yaariyan actress’ carousel started with a video of her working out followed by a delicious plate of food. The next slide features Rakul jumping into a waterside and asking her husband, ‘Are you gonna try?’. When Jackky asks her ‘How does it feel?’, she can be seen replying, ‘Amazingggg’. The following slide featured a selfie picture of her and then a selfie video of Singh trekking with her friends.

In the next slide, Rakul Preet Singh posted a picture of her husband and then a video of them enjoying a water ride. While a picture of food followed next, Singh ended her carousel by flaunting her abs. The 33-year-old captioned her post, “This week just flew by (red heart emoji) Some wellness with my best guy @jackkybhagnani (red heart emoji).”

Check out Rakul Preet Singh’s vacation dump here:-

Jackky Bhagnani on the other hand also started his carousel with a workout video followed by a picture of the couple from their water ride moment. The Youngistaan actor seemingly accepted the pool jump suggestion of his wife and attached a video of nosediving in the lake. This was followed by two plates of mouth-watering food and a click of himself seemingly captured by his lady love.

Bhagnani captioned his post, “The best investment you can make is an investment in yourself. The more you learn, the more you’ll earn (red heart emoji) @rakulpreet.” Check out his post here:-

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a beautiful beach wedding in Goa on February 21 which was attended by their close friends and families. Post-marriage, the duo often shares glimpses of their happy wedding life filled with mushy pictures and heartwarming PDAs. Who is your favorite Bollywood couple? Tell us @pinkvilla and let’s see if we share the same thoughts.

