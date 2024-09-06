De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan to shoot next schedule in Punjab? Here’s what we know

Ajay Devgn’s 2019 film De De Pyaar De is getting a sequel and the audiences are more than excited. While Rakul Preet Singh is making a return to the franchise, Tabu will give it a miss this time with R Madhavan joining this exciting cast. The latest report published in HT City has now spilled several details about the film’s upcoming schedule which is reportedly taking place in Punjab this month.

Their source revealed, “The first shoot schedule of the film was in Mumbai, but then Ajay had to leave for Son Of Sardar 2 shoot in the UK. R Madhavan, Rakul, and Ajay will shoot in Punjab for some time and come back to Bombay for the next schedule again in October.” The report further detailed that the Punjab schedule would start around mid-September and would last for about 15-20 days.

The makers are currently planning to wrap up De De Pyaar De 2 by the end of 2024 and push it for post-production making it ready for release on May 1, 2025. In the upcoming part, R Madhavan will reportedly be playing Ajay Devgn’s father and despite both locking horns together, the anger between them would be largely humorous.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh’s week flew by with some wellness with her ‘best guy’ Jackky Bhagnani; couple drops unmissable glimpses

“Nothing romantic is going to be shot in the state. The shoot will mostly be done inside a bungalow and khet, hence the prep is going on at full speed.,” HT City’s source further added. De De Pyaar De was directed by Akiv Ali with Anshul Sharma taking the same responsibility in the sequel. The same report also hinted at makers planning an exciting cameo for this comedy flick.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla has been at the forefront of reporting about De De Pyaar De 2 including the exclusive news that Madhavan has been onboarded. Back in time, our source had told us, “Madhavan has not delved into a light-hearted rom-com since the Tanu Weds Manu Franchise and he readily embraced the opportunity to come on board DDPD 2. The makers are bringing fresh energy to the film, and both the leading men are excited for this face-off.”

De De Pyaar De 2 is a Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar production.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan's producers REACT as claims of unfulfilled promises made by them to Syed Abdul Rahim’s family surface