Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt grin in perfect family pic with Kapoors from wedding; Don't miss cuties Kareena & Jeh

Another visual treat from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony was just shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on social media and it is the perfect Kapoor family photo with Nandas and Jains included. At the wedding, which was an intimate affair, Ranbir and Alia's closest family members were present. Now, in a family photo shared by Riddhima, Ranbir can be seen putting his arm on his wife Alia's shoulder while other family members like Neila Devi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Navya Nanda and others pose with them. The cutest of them all seemed to be Kareena and Jeh Ali Khan.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, Riddhima wrote, "This Is Us." She later put it up as a post as well. The photo features Nikhil Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Navya, Nitasha, Kunal & Karan Kapoor, Zahaan Kapoor, Neila Devi Kapoor, Randhir, Karisma, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Bharat Sahni, Babita, Rima Jain, Kareena, Navya. They all posed with Ranbir and Alia sitting comfortably and smiling in a perfect family photo.

Have a look at Ranbir-Alia posing with Kapoor family:

Alia had announced her wedding on social media on April 14 with photos in which she and Ranbir could be seen posing as husband and wife. The stunning photos of Alia and Ranbir clad in hues of ivory and gold with perfect accessories and minimal makeup almost broke the internet. Fans have been gushing over Alia's minimalistic approach to her bridal look and her photos have gone viral.

Post the wedding on the 14th, Alia and Ranbir came out to pose for the paparazzi. They accepted the good wishes of the paps and media personnel and as a gesture also sent out sweets for them. Later, Ranbir lifted his wife Alia in his arms and went back inside the Vastu building after posing for the paparazzi. Now, reportedly, Alia and Ranbir will be hosting a reception

