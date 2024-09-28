Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: From getting Raha’s tattoo to wearing T-shirt with her name, 5 times actor melted our hearts with his love for daughter

Ranbir Kapoor embraced parenthood in 2022 when he and his wife Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha. Ranbir absolutely adores the little munchkin, and their interactions are proof of their bond. Today, September 28, 2024, on the special occasion of the actor’s birthday, let’s revisit five times he melted our hearts with his love for Raha, which include getting her tattoo, wearing a t-shirt with her name, and more.

1. When Ranbir Kapoor flaunted tattoo of Raha’s name

Ranbir Kapoor has a tattoo of his daughter Raha’s name on his collarbone. In 2024, hairstylist Aalim Hakim posted a few pictures of Ranbir in a stylish avatar. In the seventh slide of the post, his tattoo was clearly visible.

2. Ranbir Kapoor has multiple t-shirts with Raha’s name

Earlier this year, on wife Alia Bhatt’s birthday, Ranbir was seen wearing a customized t-shirt adorned with Raha’s name as he arrived at the celebrations. Later, in May, some pictures of the actor from the sets of Ramayana surfaced on the internet. Ranbir’s pink tee had Raha’s name in Hindi printed on it.

3. When Ranbir Kapoor stepped out in cap with Raha’s name on Daughters Day

Back in 2023, Ranbir was spotted in the city on Daughters Day. He was seen doing Ganpati Darshan wearing a navy blue cap bearing Raha’s name and a pink teddy bear.

4. Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor inventing ‘random games’ with Raha

During her recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Alia Bhatt revealed that Ranbir is very creative and invents ‘random games’ with Raha. She shared, “He'll be like, ‘Do you want to go and touch the clothes in the cupboard?’ 'Yes' Raha will say. Then, they will go and have a sensory play with the clothes and shirts. He will tell her, ‘See, this is velvet, this is suede, this is cotton.’ And he'll make that into a very serious thing.”

5. When Ranbir Kapoor collected fan gift featuring him and Raha

During an event this month, a fan held a framed sketch of Ranbir and his little one amid a huge crowd. It was a moment from Raha Kapoor’s first public appearance on Christmas 2023. As Ranbir saw the frame, he made sure to collect it.

Pinkvilla wishes Ranbir Kapoor a very happy birthday and a great year ahead.

