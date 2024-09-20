Ranbir Kapoor said THIS when ‘excited’ Alia Bhatt told him about Raha’s first kick; actress reveals if the lil one said mumma or papa 1st

Alia Bhatt welcomed her first child, daughter Raha, in 2022. She has offered a peek into her pregnancy and parenting journey many times in the past. Recently, Alia revealed some of the most precious moments of her motherhood phase. She shared that her husband Ranbir Kapoor said, ‘Okay, that's great,’ when she told him about Raha’s first kick. Regarding what her daughter said first between mumma and papa, Alia disclosed that it was the former.

In a recent interview with Allure Magazine, Alia Bhatt shared that she felt her daughter Raha’s first kick when she was in Portugal for the shoot of her movie Heart of Stone. She said that she was in bed watching something when she felt a flutter in her stomach. Alia mentioned that she was confused and was waiting for the feeling to occur again. She expressed that the baby doesn't kick when you want it but at unexpected moments.

Alia further stated that she didn’t get any sleep that night because of her excitement. She recalled calling her husband Ranbir Kapoor, who was sleeping back in Mumbai. Alia shared, “I got really excited and I called my husband up immediately and he was asleep and he answered in his sleep and he was like, ‘What happened?’ I was like, ‘No, no, just you know, baby kicked.’ And he was like, ‘Okay, that's great.’”

During the same conversation, Alia Bhatt revealed that there was a fight at their home about what Raha would say first, Mumma or Papa. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared that Raha said Mumma first and it happened at a moment when they were alone during her playtime. Alia stated that she immediately pulled out her phone and asked her daughter to say the word again.

Alia talked about having video proof of the special moment, saying, “But then she fully said it, like mumma. Of course we take great joy and pride in that moment. I have it on video so if anybody needs proof she said Mumma first.”

The actress also reminisced the day Raha was born and when first heard her daughter’s sound. Describing her emotions in that particular instance, Alia expressed, “When I heard her voice, I felt like I had met God or something.”

She added, “The minute she was put onto me, I just felt, like an immediate, a dam of love sort of burst open in our life, and it just felt safe, and it felt like my purpose had been met sort of a thing.” Alia concluded by saying that she would never forget that day.

On September 16, 2024, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted with their little munchkin Raha departing from the Mumbai airport. Neetu Kapoor also accompanied the trio.

Regarding Alia’s work front, she is gearing up for the release of her action thriller Jigra on October 11. The film is set to entertain the audience during the festive occasion of Dussehra. She has also been engrossed in the shooting of her spy movie Alpha with Sharvari. Alia will soon kick off Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in which she will share the screen with Ranbir as well as Vicky Kaushal.

