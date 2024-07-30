EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kapoor joins cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana; begins prep for movie

Ramayana is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming cinematic ventures. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is mounting the epic on a grand scale. Ranbir Kapoor is set to portray the character of Lord Rama, and Sai Pallavi is playing the role of Maa Sita. The cast keeps getting bigger day by day as the shooting continues. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the latest addition is Kunal Kapoor. He has also apparently begun preparing for the film.

Kunal Kapoor comes on board for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana

Pinkvilla exclusively brings you another fresh and exciting update on Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana. According to our sources, Kunal Kapoor has joined the stellar cast of the movie alongside leads Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. The sources revealed that the actor has been busy doing rehearsals and costume trials for his role. Even though details about Kunal’s character are still under wraps, it has been disclosed that he has started the prep work.

South star Yash is also part of the movie as Ravana and Lara Dutta is apparently playing Surpanakha.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Ramayana being a two-part saga. A source close to the development stated, “Given the scale and magnitude of the film, the makers have opted for a two-part approach to tell the story. While most in the business await the results of part one before taking the second one on floors, Ramayana will be shot simultaneously.”

Talking about the shooting schedule, the source said, “The team has chalked out a 350-day shoot schedule for the two Ramayana films, which includes combination scenes of the extended star cast as well as their solo sequences.” The team aims to wrap the two films by December 2025.

Kunal Kapoor’s work front

Kunal Kapoor recently concluded shooting for Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter, produced by Siddharth Anand, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. A socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara featuring Chiranjeevi and a movie for Aamir Khan Productions are also in his lineup. Apart from these films, he is set to work on an action web series in the role of a vigilante.

