7 Bollywood movies on Netflix to keep you engaged on your next flight
Are you wondering how to pass time the next time you’re flying? Worry not, as this list has some Bollywood movies on Netflix that promise to keep you entertained during your flight.
Are you traveling on a long-haul flight anytime soon? If yes, then you’re at the perfect place to know how to keep yourself entertained during the journey. We often look towards movies while traveling a long distance, especially those people who are able to easily fall asleep on a plane. Netflix offers various lighthearted Bollywood movies that you can watch to pass the time and even have a laugh or two. Some of these films also serve major travel goals, making you look forward to your destination.
7 Best Bollywood movies on Netflix to watch on a plane:
1. Crew
- Running Time: 2 hours
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma
- Director: Rajesh A Krishnan
- Writer: Nidhi Mehra, Mehul Suri
- Year of release: 2024
Crew is one of the latest Hindi movies on Netflix, and you would even find it relatable on a flight as it is about cabin crew members. The story follows three air hostesses who have many dreams but are working for a bankrupt airline. They soon find gold being smuggled through their airline and decide to make use of the opportunity.
2. Laapataa Ladies
- Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.5/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan
- Director: Kiran Rao
- Writer: Sneha Desai, Divyanidhi Sharma, Biplab Goswami
- Year of release: 2024
Laapataa Ladies is a highly acclaimed comedy drama with a heartwarming narrative. It showcases the adventures of two young brides who get lost from the same train. This film about self-discovery is available to stream on Netflix. Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry to the Oscars 2025, and a flight would be a perfect chance to experience this gem.
3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
- Running Time: 2 hours 21 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.7/10
- Movie Genre: Horror/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu
- Director: Anees Bazmee
- Writer: Aakash Kaushik
- Year of release: 2022
The audience is currently loving the craze of horror comedies in India. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, one of the most successful movies in recent times, promises to make you laugh and keep you engaged throughout. Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba has to deal with a dangerous spirit who wants revenge against Reet’s family. BB2 surely deserves a place on your watchlist for your next flight.
4. Darlings
- Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew
- Director: Jasmeet K Reen
- Writer: Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya
- Year of release: 2022
Darlings is another gem on Netflix. If you missed out on watching this, make sure to catch it the next time you’re on a plane and have ample time. The film deals with the sensitive issue of domestic violence in the form of a dark comedy. Badru, who has had enough of her husband’s torture, makes up her mind to take revenge.
5. Badrinath Ki Dulhania
- Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sahil Vaid, Rituraj Singh, Yash Sinha, Shweta Basu Prasad, Swanand Kirkire, Sukhmani Lamba, Aparshakti Khurana
- Director: Shashank Khaitan
- Writer: Shashank Khaitan
- Year of release: 2017
While flying to a faraway destination, you would have a lot of time to watch both movies of the popular Dulhania franchise. In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the second installment, Badri develops feelings for Vaidehi and wants to marry her. However, she has big dreams for her career and wants to become an air hostess. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is the highlight of this rom-com.
6. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal
- Year of release: 2013
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a cult classic film on Netflix that serves major travel goals. Apart from the love story of Bunny and Naina as well as the friendship between the group, the film showcases many beautiful locations in India and abroad. YJHD is sure to keep your spirits high and will make you look forward to reaching your destination.
7. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
- Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Shukla, Ashutosh Rana, Sahil Vaid, Gaurav Pandey
- Director: Shashank Khaitan
- Writer: Shashank Khaitan
- Year of release: 2014
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the first part of the Dulhania franchise, is sure to keep your mood happy and joyful during a flight. The film is packed with lots of romance, drama, humor, and emotions as Humpty falls for Kavya, who is getting married to an NRI. HSKD is a package of entertainment that will keep you hooked to your screens.
Are there any other films on Netflix that you frequently revisit whenever you’re in the air? Let us know in the comments below.
