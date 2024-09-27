7 Bollywood movies on Netflix to keep you engaged on your next flight

Are you traveling on a long-haul flight anytime soon? If yes, then you’re at the perfect place to know how to keep yourself entertained during the journey. We often look towards movies while traveling a long distance, especially those people who are able to easily fall asleep on a plane. Netflix offers various lighthearted Bollywood movies that you can watch to pass the time and even have a laugh or two. Some of these films also serve major travel goals, making you look forward to your destination.

7 Best Bollywood movies on Netflix to watch on a plane:



1. Crew

Running Time: 2 hours

2 hours IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma Director: Rajesh A Krishnan

Rajesh A Krishnan Writer: Nidhi Mehra, Mehul Suri

Nidhi Mehra, Mehul Suri Year of release: 2024

Crew is one of the latest Hindi movies on Netflix, and you would even find it relatable on a flight as it is about cabin crew members. The story follows three air hostesses who have many dreams but are working for a bankrupt airline. They soon find gold being smuggled through their airline and decide to make use of the opportunity.

2. Laapataa Ladies

Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins

2 hours 2 mins IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan

Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan Director: Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao Writer: Sneha Desai, Divyanidhi Sharma, Biplab Goswami

Sneha Desai, Divyanidhi Sharma, Biplab Goswami Year of release: 2024

Laapataa Ladies is a highly acclaimed comedy drama with a heartwarming narrative. It showcases the adventures of two young brides who get lost from the same train. This film about self-discovery is available to stream on Netflix. Laapataa Ladies is India's official entry to the Oscars 2025, and a flight would be a perfect chance to experience this gem.

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Running Time: 2 hours 21 mins

2 hours 21 mins IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Horror/Comedy

Horror/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Writer: Aakash Kaushik

Aakash Kaushik Year of release: 2022

The audience is currently loving the craze of horror comedies in India. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, one of the most successful movies in recent times, promises to make you laugh and keep you engaged throughout. Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba has to deal with a dangerous spirit who wants revenge against Reet’s family. BB2 surely deserves a place on your watchlist for your next flight.

4. Darlings

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

2 hours 14 mins IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Thriller

Comedy/Drama/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew Director: Jasmeet K Reen

Jasmeet K Reen Writer: Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya

Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya Year of release: 2022

Darlings is another gem on Netflix. If you missed out on watching this, make sure to catch it the next time you’re on a plane and have ample time. The film deals with the sensitive issue of domestic violence in the form of a dark comedy. Badru, who has had enough of her husband’s torture, makes up her mind to take revenge.

5. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins

2 hours 18 mins IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sahil Vaid, Rituraj Singh, Yash Sinha, Shweta Basu Prasad, Swanand Kirkire, Sukhmani Lamba, Aparshakti Khurana

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sahil Vaid, Rituraj Singh, Yash Sinha, Shweta Basu Prasad, Swanand Kirkire, Sukhmani Lamba, Aparshakti Khurana Director: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Writer: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Year of release: 2017

While flying to a faraway destination, you would have a lot of time to watch both movies of the popular Dulhania franchise. In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the second installment, Badri develops feelings for Vaidehi and wants to marry her. However, she has big dreams for her career and wants to become an air hostess. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is the highlight of this rom-com.

6. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal Year of release: 2013

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a cult classic film on Netflix that serves major travel goals. Apart from the love story of Bunny and Naina as well as the friendship between the group, the film showcases many beautiful locations in India and abroad. YJHD is sure to keep your spirits high and will make you look forward to reaching your destination.

7. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins

2 hours 10 mins IMDb Rating: 6/10

6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Shukla, Ashutosh Rana, Sahil Vaid, Gaurav Pandey

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Shukla, Ashutosh Rana, Sahil Vaid, Gaurav Pandey Director: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Writer: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Year of release: 2014

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the first part of the Dulhania franchise, is sure to keep your mood happy and joyful during a flight. The film is packed with lots of romance, drama, humor, and emotions as Humpty falls for Kavya, who is getting married to an NRI. HSKD is a package of entertainment that will keep you hooked to your screens.

Are there any other films on Netflix that you frequently revisit whenever you’re in the air? Let us know in the comments below.

