Alia Bhatt ‘sailed through’ her pregnancy during Heart of Stone shoot; actress’ trainer shares how she 'remotely' prepped for action scenes

Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut with the 2023 movie Heart of Stone. She was pregnant with her daughter Raha during the filming of this action thriller. Recently, Alia’s trainer revealed that the actress ‘sailed through’ her pregnancy during the shoot. She also shared how Alia prepped ‘remotely’ for the action scenes.

In a recent interview with India Today, Anshuka Parwani recalled training Alia Bhatt when she was shooting for Heart of Stone while being pregnant. She shared that she couldn’t travel with Alia to the filming location that time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they were working out ‘remotely.’

Anshuka mentioned that normally she wouldn’t train anyone in such a situation online but Alia had that awareness about her body. She said, “I don’t think anybody could even tell that she was pregnant during the shoot of the film or while she was doing those action sequences. Alia sailed through it like a breeze.”

The trainer praised Alia for her attitude and shared that she knew it was a ‘natural process.’ Anshuka stated that it became a ‘cakewalk’ with some modifications. She expressed that it wasn’t simple but the right attitude is what mattered at the end.

Alia Bhatt welcomed her daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. She often takes to social media to share heartwarming glimpses of the little one. She recently jetted off to Paris with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their child. Neetu Kapoor also accompanied them. Alia made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024, and stunned everyone with her appearance.

On the cinematic front, Alia is gearing up for the release of her movie Jigra. The film is set to be an action-packed thriller about a prison-break. Alia’s character Satya will be seen going to great lengths to protect her brother Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is set to release in theaters on October 11 and the trailer will arrive on September 26.

After Jigra, Alia has another action movie in her lineup. Alpha will serve as her entry into the YRF Spy Universe.

