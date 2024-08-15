WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha wears saffron dress, bangles as trio steps out on Independence Day

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s little munchkin Raha Kapoor wins the internet every time she makes an appearance. Today, August 15, 2024, on the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, the family stepped out in the city. Raha was seen embodying the patriotic spirit wearing a saffron dress and bangles.

Today, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha Kapoor were spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. They were seen entering a house together. One video shared by a fan on X (Twitter) showed Ranbir and Raha getting out of their car. Ranbir, wearing a white t-shirt and cap, held his daughter in his arms. The little one looked extremely cute in a saffron kurta and bangles, perfect for the Independence Day celebration.

In another angle of the video, Alia was seen exiting the car behind her husband and daughter. Watch the videos here!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are often spotted with Raha when they venture out in the city. The trio has also been seen at the construction site of their new house. Raha accompanied the couple to Europe in May 2024 when they graced the cruise pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe film Alpha. Vedaa actress Sharvari Wagh is collaborating with Alia for this action thriller. Bobby Deol will be playing the antagonist. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie is produced by Aditya Chopra. Alia shared the official announcement video of Alpha on her Instagram in July and wrote, “It’s the time of the #ALPHA.. Girls!”

She also has the film Jigra in her lineup, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 11. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is jointly produced by Eternal Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions. Vedang Raina will be seen in the role of Alia’s brother.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana. After wrapping their respective projects, Alia and Ranbir will start work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Vicky Kaushal will also be joining the actors in this project.

