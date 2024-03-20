Ranveer Singh drops comment on mom-to-be Deepika Padukone’s latest PIC and our hearts are melting

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. These two will be stepping into a new phase of their lives as they are going to become parents for the first time. The star couple announced their first pregnancy recently, and their baby is due in September. Well, since then, all eyes have been on the actress, who never fails to make heads turn with her appearances, even now. She shared a cute selfie of herself last evening, but what caught our attention was Ranveer’s comment on it.

Ranveer Singh comments on Deepika Padukone’s selfie

On her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone posted a picture, and she looked absolutely gorgeous in it. She flaunted her long hair in the mirror selfie while getting her hair styled, and we bet you cannot miss that glow on her face. Well, fans could not stop gushing over the actress, but her constant cheerleader, hubby Ranveer Singh’s comment, is something that has everyone’s attention.

Ranveer Singh took to the comments section and wrote, "Cute.”

Check out the comment:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s work front

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to star in Singham Again, a cop movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. It will be interesting to see if the pair will share screen space in this film. The action-packed movie boasts a star-studded cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others. In addition to this thrilling project, Ranveer is also gearing up for the much-anticipated Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani. He also has Baiju Bawra in his kitty.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone is awaiting the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a futuristic sci-fi adventure featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. She also has the official Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

We cannot wait for their little munchkin to arrive in this world and for them to share a glimpse of their baby.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh gears up for Singham Again and Baiju Bawra before Don 3