EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh gears up for Singham Again and Baiju Bawra before Don 3

Over the last few years, Ranveer Singh has delivered as an actor across the genres – right from the world of Zoya Akhtar to Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Rohit Shetty. His last release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani got him appreciation for his sensitive portrayal of a rich brat from Delhi. Ever since then, there have been ample conjectures and speculations on what is next for Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh Allots 45 Days For Singham Again

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ranveer has a near full-fledged appearance in Singham Again. “Simmba is among the most notorious cops of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and the filmmaker has a special connection with the character. As mentioned in the poster, the character arc of Ranveer’s Simmba is like Hanuman from Ramayana and the actor has a key role to play in Singham’s journey in Singham Again,” revealed a source close to the development. Singham will be his next appearance on the big screen in 2024.

The source further added that Ranveer has allotted 40 to 50 days to shoot for Singham Again, and he is shooting for the film with all the excitement. “Even Ranveer loves Simmba. It’s his massiest role to date. He will be completing his portions on Singham Again by December,” the source informed, adding further that it’s a lot more than just an extended cameo. On calling it a wrap on Singham Again, Ranveer will commence prep work for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious musical, Baiju Bawra.

Baiju Bawra on floors in March 2024

The film is expected to go on floors around March 2024, as the maverick filmmaker is in talks to crack a big deal with a leading studio. The film pairs him with Alia Bhatt for the third time. “The duo have blocked the entire 2024 for SLB – From prep work to the journey of shooting the film – they will be busy with Baiju Bawra till December,” the source concluded.

On calling it a wrap on both films, Ranveer will dive into the world of Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 in 2025. He is also in discussions to play Shaktimaan for Sony with Basil Joseph as the director, however, is yet to hear the final script. He is also committed to do a film with Jayantilal Gada to be directed by Shankar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

