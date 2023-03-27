Ranveer Singh openly flirts with Deepika Padukone in front of Virat-Anushka, Abhishek at sports event; Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are undoubtedly one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. These two never hesitate in showering love on each other and their vibrant personalities are often loved by the fans. Be it the Cirkus stars flamboyant style or the Padmaavat actress’ beauty, they indeed make for a deadly combo. The couple was recently spotted together at a Sports event and made a statement in their twinning black outfits. Now we got our hands on an inside video where we can see the two flirting.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone flirt with each other

In the video, we can see a gorgeous-looking Deepika Padukone with a mic in her hand. She can be heard recreating a popular dialogue from her debut film Om Shanti Om. This dialogue was originally said by Shah Rukh Khan in the film but the actress elegantly said the dialogue “agar aap kisi cheez ko sacche dil se chaaho to puri kaaynaat use aapse milane me lag jati hai.” The moment she completed this dialogue with a smile and looked at hubby Ranveer Singh who then took the mic from her and said, “mujhse pucho, iski guarantee de sakta hu main.” The PDA will definitely melt your hearts.

Check out the video:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was recently seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles. She has an exciting lineup of films ahead including Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in Project K, and The Intern remake.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh steal the show as they arrive with Prakash Padukone at an event- VIDEO