Raveena Tandon RECALLS Ram Gopal Varma didn't recognize her during Shool; actress thought director had doubts

Raveena Tandon, who will be featuring in the upcoming web series Karmma Calling on Disney+ Hotstar, has been actively promoting her show. In a recent interview, the actress reminisced about her experience working with director Ram Gopal Varma on the film Shool. Raveena revealed that initially, RGV had difficulty picturing her in the movie, and even when she was in costume, he couldn't recognize her.

Raveena Tandon recalls working with Ram Gopal Varma

In a conversation with Film Companion, Raveena Tandon mentioned that during the promo shoot, she exited the makeup room and positioned herself in front of the camera. The pathway from the makeup room to the set was quite long, and as she was crossing the corridor, Ramu walked past her. Raveena noted that when she greeted him, he glanced at her but didn't respond. This led her to believe that he might not have been pleased with her being selected for the film.

Following her greeting on the set, Raveena began the emotional shoot for the Shool poster. She added, “I went on the set and I was doing my job and emoting for the poster of Shool. It was a very emotional shoot and suddenly, in the middle of that emotional shoot, I hear ‘Oh my god, Ravs! Is that you?’ I said ‘yeah, I said hello to you in the corridor, you didn’t even acknowledge me. He said ‘I didn’t recognise you.’ Then he said ‘okay, we are going for it’. That is how I got Shool.”

During an earlier interaction with Hindustan Times, Raveena mentioned that people started taking her seriously as an actor after Shool and Daman. She recalled that when Eeshwar Nivas, the director of Shool, wanted to sign her, he was determined. However, the producer, Ram Gopal Varma, was not sure because her image was associated with the song 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaayein.' Varma told her that when he closed his eyes, he could only envision her doing that song.

She said, “People took me seriously as an actor after Shool and Daman. I still remember, when Eeshwar Nivas, the director of Shool wanted to sign me, he was adamant. But the producer, Ram Gopal Varma was not sure. My image was ‘kisi Disco mein jaayein’, that image was so heavy in his mind, he said ‘when I shut my eyes, I can only see you doing Kisi Disco’!”

About the Raveena Tandon starrer series Karmma Calling

The series Karmma Calling, featuring Raveena Tandon and directed by Ruchi Narain, takes inspiration from the American show Revenge, which was on air from 2011 to 2015. Set in a world of luxury and allure, filled with deceit and betrayal, the show stars Raveena Tandon as Indrani Kothari, a prominent figure in the Alibaug community. The trailer showcases her in a glamorous role. The premiere is set for January 26, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Raveena Tandon's work front

Raveena Tandon recently appeared in the suspense thriller One Friday Night, directed by Manish Gupta and featuring Milind Soman. Her upcoming project is Welcome to the Jungle, where she shares the screen with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez. In 2021, she entered the digital realm with the web series Aranyak, marking her debut in the web series domain. Karmma Calling will be her second consecutive web series.

