Raveena Tandon on how 90s actors built strong bonds; says everyone knew about each other's affairs

Raveena Tandon is eagerly anticipating the launch of her upcoming web series, Karmaa Calling. Directed by Ruchi Narain, she portrays a strong and wealthy woman in the show. As she gets ready for its release, Raveena mentioned how actors from the 90s formed lasting bonds and were familiar with each other's personal lives.

Raveena Tandon reflects on times when co-stars built strong bonds with each other

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Raveena Tandon shared some nostalgic memories about the good old days in the film industry. She talked about how actors used to be well-informed about each other's personal lives because they relied less on technology and had more direct communication. Raveena made her debut in 1991 with the movie Patthar Ke Phool and continued to deliver blockbuster hits throughout the 90s and beyond. As one of the top female stars of that era, she formed strong friendships and collaborated with many fellow actors in the industry.

Reflecting on the past when smartphones were not as prevalent, Raveena mentioned that in those days, people working together would communicate and were aware of each other's personal lives. She said, “There was no other form of entertainment. There were no smartphones, there were no luxury vans. As soon as the shot gets over, everyone buzzes off to their phones or vans. So we’ve all been left to our own defenses. We had no other option but to put the chairs together and sit down, whether we were shooting in the sands of the dessert or whether we were shooting in the midst of the jungle. You had no choice but to sit with each other.”

Back in the 90s, they were all up to date with everyone's life stories, relationships, and personal matters, which brought them closer together. Those bonds they formed back then are still going strong, and the actors from that era continue to be supportive friends. She added, "We knew everyone's life stories, which hero we were working with, who is he having an affair with , whose wife beat up whom, we knew everything about each other. That is bond, whoever started in the 90s clan has even now. We are all friends and we all stand by each other. We keep encouraging each other, whether its Madhuri, me, Neelam, Sonali or Shilpa."

She mentioned that even though they may not meet daily, there is a sense of love, bond, and respect among them, evident in their support for each other's projects on social media.

About Karmma Calling

Karmma Calling, led by Raveena Tandon and directed by Ruchi Narain, draws inspiration from the American series Revenge, which aired from 2011 to 2015. In a world of opulence and charm, rife with dishonesty and treachery, 'Karmma Calling' stars Raveena Tandon as Indrani Kothari, a prominent figure in the Alibaug community. The trailer highlights her in a glamorous role. The show is scheduled to premiere on January 26, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Raveena Tandon's work front

Raveena Tandon was recently seen in the suspense thriller One Friday Night, directed by Manish Gupta and co-starring Milind Soman. Her next venture, Welcome to the Jungle, features her alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez. In 2021, she made her digital debut with the web series Aranyak, marking her entry into the world of web series. Karmma Calling will be her second consecutive web series.