Raveena Tandon on how 90s actors built strong bonds; says everyone knew about each other's affairs
Recently, Raveena Tandon revealed that 90s actors knew everything about each other and also reflected on having strong bonds with co-stars during that era.
Raveena Tandon is eagerly anticipating the launch of her upcoming web series, Karmaa Calling. Directed by Ruchi Narain, she portrays a strong and wealthy woman in the show. As she gets ready for its release, Raveena mentioned how actors from the 90s formed lasting bonds and were familiar with each other's personal lives.
Raveena Tandon reflects on times when co-stars built strong bonds with each other
In a recent interview with Film Companion, Raveena Tandon shared some nostalgic memories about the good old days in the film industry. She talked about how actors used to be well-informed about each other's personal lives because they relied less on technology and had more direct communication. Raveena made her debut in 1991 with the movie Patthar Ke Phool and continued to deliver blockbuster hits throughout the 90s and beyond. As one of the top female stars of that era, she formed strong friendships and collaborated with many fellow actors in the industry.
Reflecting on the past when smartphones were not as prevalent, Raveena mentioned that in those days, people working together would communicate and were aware of each other's personal lives. She said, “There was no other form of entertainment. There were no smartphones, there were no luxury vans. As soon as the shot gets over, everyone buzzes off to their phones or vans. So we’ve all been left to our own defenses. We had no other option but to put the chairs together and sit down, whether we were shooting in the sands of the dessert or whether we were shooting in the midst of the jungle. You had no choice but to sit with each other.”
Back in the 90s, they were all up to date with everyone's life stories, relationships, and personal matters, which brought them closer together. Those bonds they formed back then are still going strong, and the actors from that era continue to be supportive friends. She added, “We knew everyone’s life stories, which hero we were working with, who is he having an affair with , whose wife beat up whom, we knew everything about each other. That is bond, whoever started in the 90s clan has even now. We are all friends and we all stand by each other. We keep encouraging each other, whether its Madhuri, me, Neelam, Sonali or Shilpa.”
She mentioned that even though they may not meet daily, there is a sense of love, bond, and respect among them, evident in their support for each other's projects on social media.
About Karmma Calling
Karmma Calling, led by Raveena Tandon and directed by Ruchi Narain, draws inspiration from the American series Revenge, which aired from 2011 to 2015. In a world of opulence and charm, rife with dishonesty and treachery, 'Karmma Calling' stars Raveena Tandon as Indrani Kothari, a prominent figure in the Alibaug community. The trailer highlights her in a glamorous role. The show is scheduled to premiere on January 26, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.
Raveena Tandon's work front
Raveena Tandon was recently seen in the suspense thriller One Friday Night, directed by Manish Gupta and co-starring Milind Soman. Her next venture, Welcome to the Jungle, features her alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez. In 2021, she made her digital debut with the web series Aranyak, marking her entry into the world of web series. Karmma Calling will be her second consecutive web series.
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more