Raveena Tandon says Karan Johar holds her ‘accountable’ for refusing Rani Mukerji’s role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan Johar's first movie as a director, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, has become a favorite among fans. It's been more than 25 years since the film was released, and it has gained a cult following over time. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the main roles.

While the audience adores the on-screen characters played by this trio, it's interesting to know that Raveena Tandon was initially approached for Rani's role. In a recent interview, Raveena revealed that Karan Johar still holds her 'accountable' for not taking up the film.

Raveena Tandon shares Karan Johar's stance on refusing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Raveena Tandon is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming web show, Karmaa Calling. While speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress also opened up about the projects turned down by her. The list of rejected projects also includes Karan Johar’s cult classic, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actress was offered the role of Tina, which was later essayed by Rani Mukerji.

The actress while addressing KKHH shared, “Till date, Karan (Johar) holds me accountable for not doing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (Rani Mukerji’s part). I was like, ‘Yar tu mujhse aur kuchh bhi kara le (Offer me something different).’ In fact, there was a Dharma film Varun Sood and me were supposed to do together, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen.”

She went on to reveal when the director of Karmma Calling, Ruchi Narain, showed her the photo of Varun Sood she had insisted on signing him stating he looks like her son as she shed light on Varun being cast in the show.

In an interview with ANI last year, revealing the reason behind letting go of Karan Johar’s directorial, Raveena shared, “Karan still doesn’t forgive me for not doing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But he didn’t understand at that time. Kajol was my contemporary. We started together, we were both doing lead roles. So, I couldn’t have done a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where I was at a lower… where I probably had a smaller role like Rani.”

Exclusive deets shared by Karan Johar on making Kuch Kuch Hota hai

It is worth mentioning that Karan Johar, the man himself, had a special interview with Pinkvilla last year. In this in-depth conversation, he shared many interesting stories about the creation of his beloved film. He mentioned that his love for Hindi cinema played a significant role in its development, and he even acknowledged the influence of other directors on the film.

He said, “"There's so much of Yash Chopra in there, there's so much of Sooraj Barjatya, there's so much of Raj Kapoor. So many influences I have had as a kid." KJo then called the film his 'one big dream.'”

Furthermore, he also revealed how he had taken one year to write the film by combining two stories that he had in mind. He recalled narrating the film to both the lead casts, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the year in 1997 while anticipating that he would be thrown out during the narration.

He had said: "I really thought that they'd throw me out literally after the narration because I didn't know what I was narrating." However, SRK liked the script and agreed to do the film.

Raveena Tandon is eagerly awaiting the premiere of her new web series, Karmma Calling. In this show, she will portray the character of Indrani Kothari, a powerful and affluent woman. The series, directed by Ruchi Narain, will be available for streaming on Disney+Hostar starting from January 26.

