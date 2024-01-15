Not Sushmita Sen but THIS actress was the first choice for Aarya

Raveena Tandon is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming web show, Karmaa Calling. Directed by Ruchi Narain, in the series, she will be seen essaying the role of an influential and wealthy woman. While the actress is gearing up for the release of the show, she has recently made a startling revelation as she confessed to turning down the popular web show, Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani which was later headlined by Sushmita Sen. Read on to know the reason!

Raveena Tandon who has delivered several stellar performances in a long illustrious career confessed to refusing the critically acclaimed web show Aarya. The actress believed that she wanted to do something that her audience had never seen her doing, and that’s why she chose Aranyak to be her digital debut.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, the actress stated, “While these were really exciting scripts, but somewhere I wanted to do something that the audience have never got a chance to see me as before. Hence, I chose Aranyak to be my digital debut. It really worked well for me. That year was just full of awards. That gamble paid off."

The actress went on to call herself a ‘greedy actor’ and admitted to wanting to do every project that came to her and was eventually successful like Aarya. She further revealed that she met Ram and Nikhil (Madhok) from Hotstar then and expressed her wish to work with the former. “ ‘We have to do something (together).’ I'm really waiting to work with Ram. I had to explain to him why I couldn't do Aarya. Then he understood my reason,” she further added.

In the interview, while speaking about her forthcoming project, Karmma Calling the actress revealed that she is working with her after two failed attempts. She recalled not being able to do Ruchi's last show, Hundred, also for Disney+ Hotstar, which was eventually headlined by Lara Dutta. Raveena was always of the firm opinion that she wanted her digital debut to showcase her in an avatar that no one had ever seen her in before.

Raveena Tandon’s Karmaa Calling will be streaming from January 26 on Disney + Hotstar.

