Raveena Tandon shares advice she gave to daughter Rasha when latter got papped for first time: 'Just be yourself'

Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani are one of the cutest mother-daughter duos in B-town. The actress often shares pictures and videos with her daughter on social media and fans shower them with lovely comments. In a recent interview, Raveena opened up on how her daughter Rasha reacted when she first got papped and also shared what advice she gave to her daughter after that.

Raveena Tandon recalls daughter Rasha's reaction when she got papped for the first time

During an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon shared how her daughter Rasha Thadani reacted when she got first clicked by the paparazzi.

Recalling the incident, Raveena shared, "So Rasha said, 'Mumma, you know they found me in a salon. How did they know I was there? I said the car number. Our car numbers are the same and they are always around on bikes. So the minute they see the car, they start following."

Sharing more about what her daughter said, Tandon added that Rasha told her that she was going to the salon and dressed accordingly. Revealing the advice she gave to her daughter, the 49-year-old actress shared, "I said, 'It's fine, just be yourself. Don't have to change for anyone."

Raveena kept her children away from the limelight when they were kids. Sharing the reason behind the decision, Raveena said that she never wanted her children to feel special because at such a young age if you expose them to so much attention, "there might be a time when they are old and if suddenly that attention is taken away from them or they are not given that attention, they'll start being insecure about themselves in their lives."

She further added that she used to tell her children that photographers were there because of their mother. The actress also said that she intentionally and consciously avoided taking them to places where she knew there would be media and they will get papped.

Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani's work front

Raveena Tandon is currently gearing up for the release of her web show Karmma Calling. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the show will stream from January 26 on Disney+Hotstar.

In addition to this, she will also be seen in the third installment of the Welcome franchise, Welcome To The Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav amongst others.

On the other hand, her daughter Rasha Thadani will be stepping into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s next. The film will also introduce Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan. Amidst a lot of speculations around the release date, the film is expected to be released on February 9, 2024.

