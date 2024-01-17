Raveena Tandon visits Somnath Jyotirling Temple with daughter Rasha Thadani ahead of Karmma Calling release

Raveena Tandon is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming web show, Karmaa Calling. On the other hand, the actress before the release of her show decided to seek divine intervention and visited the holy temple of Somnath Jyotirling with her daughter Rasha Thadani. Several pictures and videos from their holy travel were shared on social media also.

Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani visit Somnath Jyotirling temple

Today, on January 17, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani took to her Instagram handle to share several pictures and videos from her visit to the holy temple of Somnath Jyotirling in Gujarat. “Har Har Mahadev (accompanied by folded hand and yellow heart emojis)”

The post begins with the mother-daughter duo standing with folded hands inside the temple premises followed by Rasha posing for a solo picture and then another photo of Raveena and Rasha holding a puja thali with the temple in the background. In one of the pictures, Raveena and her daughter can also be seen performing puja (rituals). In the crafted post, Rasha also shared a couple of beautiful sun-kissed selfies.

Take a look:

Video shared by Raveena Tandon from their visit

It is worth mentioning that Raveena Tandon also earlier in the day dropped a video from the visit. The video encapsulates numerous moments from the temple visit. From glimpses of inside temple premises to her exploring the local market and getting shiva tilak adorned on the forehead, the video gives a closer look at what their trip looked like.

"Somnath! And added a holy mantra in the caption and mentioned Har Har Mahadev !" in the caption. She also added hashtags like #jyotirling #beautifulgujarat #incredibleindia"

Take a look:

For the visit, Raveena and Rasha carried ethnic looks. While the Karmma Calling actress opted for a bronzed tinted silk saree with black border paired with a maroon blouse, minimal jewelry, and open tresses, her daughter looked elegant in a printed pink embroidered suit paired with a yellow dupatta. The star kid also carried hoop earrings to accessorize her looks.

Fans react to the post

The video shared by the actress left fans gushing over Rasha’s resemblance to her mother. A fan commented, “Rasha looks beautiful n resembles like you only maa beti pyari si,” another fan commented, “Its so nice to see you have inculcated such good values and culture in Rasha,” “Both are looking so beautiful,” wrote another fan while another fan chimed in, “So sweet video.”

Earlier also Raveena along with her daughter been on a travel quest as she has shared captivating pictures from Kedarnath Temple, and Rameswaram Temple amongst others.

Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani's work front

Speaking of Raveena Tandon’s work front, the actress is currently looking forward to the release of her web show Karmma Calling. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the show features her taking up the role of Indrani Kothari, an influential wealthy woman. The show will stream from January 26 on Disney+Hotstar.

In addition to this, she will also be seen in the third installment of the Welcome franchise, Welcome To The Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav amongst others.

On the other hand, her daughter Rasha Thadani will be stepping into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s next. The film will also introduce Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan. In addition to this, the action-adventure film also has Ajay in an important role. Though there have been a lot of speculations around the release date, the film is expected to be released on February 9, 2024.

