Remember young Salman Khan from Baghban and Chikku from Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades? Here’s how he looks now

In the 2004 musical drama movie Swades, Shah Rukh Khan impressed the audience with his on-screen brilliance and acting skills and made us feel every emotion. But apart from him and other actors, there was another star who kept cinephiles entertained with his powerful acting and versatility.

He is Smith Seth, who played the role of a young kid Chikku in Shah Rukh Khan's cult classic. Apart from this, Smith also starred alongside Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Mahima Chaudhry's Baghban and with Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen and Arjun Rampal in Aankhen. Well, do you want to know how that child artist looks now? Read on to know more!

Among the many child artists who are remembered by cinema lovers is Smith Seth. The actor started his acting journey with Chikku's role in the 2004 film Swades alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Soon after, he shared the screen with Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and other prominent faces in the classic movie Baghban.

Today, the actor has grown up to become an entrepreneur and a successful name in the business industry.

Today, the actor has grown up to become an entrepreneur and a successful name in the business industry.

Seth played the role of Nandan, also known as Chikku, in the movie Swades. He portrayed the young brother of Gita, a pivotal character in the story. His character contributed to the emotional depth of the film, particularly in the scenes depicting the challenges faced by the village community.

Born on February 14, 1994, in Maharashtra, Smith started his career as a child artist; he transitioned into a television star and has maintained a strong presence on social media. As he reached adulthood, he gained further recognition after appearing in several movies and TV shows by starring in the popular show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. Over the years, he has grown into a charming individual, building a successful business while remaining active on Instagram.

Smith Seth captured hearts with his innocence and genuine acting skills in several movies and shows. Apart from Swades, Baghban also acted in Bacha Party.

