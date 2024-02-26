Renowned singer Pankaj Udhas passes away due to prolonged illness; family shares statement
Today, on February 26, veteran singer Pankaj Udhas’s daughter Nayaab Udhastook to her instagram handle to share a heartbreaking note confirming that her father Pankaj Udhas passed away due to a prolonged illness.
