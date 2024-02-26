Renowned singer Pankaj Udhas passes away due to prolonged illness; family shares statement

Prachurya Nanda has been a Bollywood buff since her childhood. Her deep passion for writing and curiosity to stay updated about the latest happenings in the world of glitz and glamour led her to become a part of the entertainment field. With an experience of over a year and a B.Sc degree in Mass Communication from XIM University, she strives to utilize her skills in the best way possible within her chosen profession. She's a girl who absolutely obsesses over all things Bollywood!