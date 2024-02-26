Renowned singer Pankaj Udhas passes away due to prolonged illness; family shares statement

Veteran singer Pankaj Udhas has passed away at the age of 73 due to a prolonged illness as confirmed by his daughter through a heartbreaking note.

By Prachurya Nanda
Published on Feb 26, 2024  |  04:27 PM IST |  328
Picture courtesy: Pankaj Udhas Instagram

In an unfortunate turn of events, the renowned classical singer Pankaj Udhas has died at 73 due to a long illness. His daughter Nayaab Udhas confirmed that he passed away on February 26.

Pankaj Udhas’s daughter shares heartbreaking note of the passing away of veteran singer Pankaj Udhas

Today, on February 26, veteran singer Pankaj Udhas’s daughter Nayaab Udhastook to her instagram handle to share a heartbreaking note confirming that her father Pankaj Udhas passed away due to a prolonged illness. 

TAKE A LOOK:


Credits: Instagram
