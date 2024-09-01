Richa Chadha says from touching Ali Fazal’s elbow with hers to their baby resting its head on it ‘We have come a long way’

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal stepped into parenthood when they welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby girl, on July 16, 2024. Since then, the couple has been busy nurturing the newborn and juggling their professional lives. Looking back at the time when they were dating each other, the actress got nostalgic. Hence, she took to social media and dropped ‘Then vs now’ pictures.

The brief clip she posted on her Instagram opened with her standing beside her now-husband, actor Ali Fazal. In the image, they stood together, touching elbow to elbow. The following image shows the new father cradling his daughter and talking to her as she rested her head on his elbow.

Describing the images, the Fukrey actress penned, “From “let’s touch his elbow with my elbow for this photo op” to the baby resting its head on the same elbow, we have come a long way. As you can see, literally, our hands are full, so not being able to post often. K thanks bye!”

Take a look:

While she was on the last leg of her pregnancy, Richa Chadha sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. During the interaction, she spoke about motherhood and said, "It happens to be a very natural part of everyone's life. All of us came from our mother. But that's about it. I don't think you can think or overthink it or plan too much about it. So, I really have no thoughts. I'll also be a first-time parent this time."

Calling herself "very, very blessed," she added that pregnancy is a natural and normal part of anyone's life, and she hasn't given it much thought. In the same chat with us, she also expressed her desire to have a classy maternity shoot. Richa divulged, "If I do a photoshoot, I want to do a very classy one. Neither me nor my partner are very into any kind of tacky displays. So, we have to be very strategic and artistic about it. Let's see."

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. As for Ali, he is busy shooting for Metro In Dino and Lahore 1947.

