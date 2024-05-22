EXCLUSIVE: Mom-to-be Richa Chadha admits she wants to do ‘classy’ pregnancy photoshoot: ‘Not into tacky displays'

Richa Chadha is currently in one of the best phases of her life. She is in the last leg of her pregnancy and is all set to welcome her first child with her husband, Ali Fazal. Apart from this, the actress has left everyone stunned with her amazing performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about her pregnancy, how she is planning to embrace motherhood, pregnancy fashion, and more.

Richa Chadha on pregnancy fashion and motherhood

Richa Chadha spoke about embracing motherhood and said, “It happens to be a very natural part of everyone's life. All of us came from our mother. But that's about it. I don't think you can think or overthink it or plan too much about it. So I really have no thoughts. I'll also be a first-time parent this time.”

Further, when asked about not flaunting her baby bump a lot and not making the entire talk about her pregnancy, the actress stated, "Honestly, I'm just very, very blessed. I think it's a natural and normal part of anyone's life. And I've not given it much thought."

Adding her thoughts on pregnancy fashion, the Fukrey star said, “My stylist finds it challenging to get stuff. My size keeps changing from month to month. So that's the only thing. But other than that, no, I haven't really; I've not hidden it and I've not flaunted it. It is what it is.”

Richa Chadha on her pregnancy photoshoot

Talking about the pregnancy photoshoots, Richa said, “If I do a photoshoot, I want to do a very classy one. Neither me nor my partner are very into any kind of tacky displays. So we have to be very strategic and artistic about it. Let's see.”

Richa Chadha on making lifestyle changes

When asked if she has made any lifestyle changes or any changes at home, the actress replied, “I'm waiting to make changes in my house and find space and time to build a nursery. Well, I mean, the only change I feel like right now is that I'm trying to sleep more, eat healthier, eat better, and keeping happy.”

