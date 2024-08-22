Richa Chadha shares ‘New Mom Struggles’ after welcoming baby girl with Ali Fazal: ‘Dreaming of eight uninterrupted hours of sleep'

Richa Chadha and her husband Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 16, 2024. Richa has been sharing glimpses of their journey of parenthood on social media. Recently, she dropped a new photoshoot and talked about her ‘new mom struggles.’ She revealed that she was dreaming about sleeping for eight hours without interruption.

On August 21, 2024, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram and shared pictures from a glamorous photoshoot. She was seen dressed in a stunning white gown with on-point makeup and stylish hair. In some pictures, Richa also made poses with her eyes closed.

In the caption, the actress wrote, “BRB dreaming of eight uninterrupted hours of sleep.” She added, “Good night to you. Good morning to me. Bye. #NewMomStruggles #brainfogbegone #NoNinni.”

Have a look at the post!

In the comments section of the post, many people who could resonate with her situation encouraged Richa. One person said, “Hang in there.. it gets better,” while another wrote, “This is really hard but all worth a life long friend, confidante and more so when you've a daughter.”

Earlier, Richa Chadha had offered a peek into her and Ali Fazal’s evening with their friends Shabana Azmi, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, and Urmila Matondkar. The ‘khalas’ of the new baby were seen gushing over the little one.

The Heeramandi star described the evening, saying, “An evening drenched in rain and love, with piping hot khaalas/maasik and sabudana wadas. I think the tea was too cold for @tanveazmi apologies! How lucky is this little girl to be blessed and touched by the most loving and the very best! How happy is Guddu Pandit! How pampered is the mom!”

She expressed her gratitude, stating, “Thank the heavens for bonds like these @urmilamatondkarofficial @azmishabana18 @diamirzaofficial! A big thanks to Dia, for sorting me out… I mean A to Z pregnancy wise! forever indebted and grateful! Love you all!!!”

Richa is set to resume work very soon. She has signed a comedy film that will be set in North India. The filming of the project is scheduled to begin in October 2024.

