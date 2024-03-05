Rihanna’s UNSEEN pic from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash proves she is a queen

Is there anyone who hasn't heard about Jamnagar in the past few days? Well, we believe not, and it's all thanks to the Ambani family.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities were held in the city, and not only did almost the entire Bollywood fraternity attend, but several bigwigs from around the world also graced the occasion. One of the highlights of the festivities was a performance by international singer Rihanna, who made everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Janhvi Kapoor groove to her beats. Although we saw numerous pictures and videos of her from Jamnagar, today we got our hands on an unseen picture.

Rihanna’s fan club shares a picture from Jamnagar

Rihanna’s fan page, robyn_gallery, took to their social media handle and shared an unseen picture of the singer. The close-up shot showcases Rihanna flaunting her stunning Indian jewelry. She rocked a sheer lime-green outfit paired with a bright pink cape adjoining a cap. The singer was decked out in traditional Indian jewelry, including multiple necklaces and earrings, which perfectly complemented her ensemble.

Check it out:

Janhvi Kapoor shares video with Rihanna as they dance to Zingaat

On Saturday, March 2, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a scintillating video of herself dancing with Rihanna to the super hit song Zingaat. The video, which instantly went viral on the internet, featured the duo exchanging infectious energy and even twerking towards the end. In the clip, Janhvi was seen sporting a shimmery silver cut-out dress, while Rihanna stunned in a pink dress with a thigh-high slit.

Advertisement

While sharing the video, Janhvi wrote in the caption, “This woman is a goddess. Stop it goodbye.”

Rihanna reacts to her viral dance video with Janhvi Kapoor

A day later, Rihanna finally reacted to the video and dropped a lovely comment as she wrote, “Love youuu” elated by her response, Janhvi wrote, “@badgalriri ur my (accompanied by a princess emoji).” On the other hand, Janhvi’s rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya had also dropped red-heart eye emojis in the comments section while reacting to the video.

ALSO READ: Rihanna reacts to VIRAL Zingaat dance video with Janhvi Kapoor from Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding party