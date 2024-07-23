Rishi Kapoor invited me on Mera Naam Joker set to watch Russian circus' 'pretty girls' in 'short skirts'; recalls filmmaker Rahul Rawail

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker is one of the best works of the late filmmaker-actor, which gained cult status over the years. Also starring Simi Grewal, Xenia Ryabikina, Padmini, and his son, actor Rishi Kapoor, the 1970 movie showcased the Indian circus' collaboration with the Soviet Union (now Russia) artists in one of its parts.

Filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who was quite close to Rishi Kapoor, recently spoke about visiting the sets of Mera Naam Joker and his bond with the late actor.

When Rishi Kapoor asked Rahul Rawail to visit Mera Naam Joker's set

During a recent interview with Friday Talkies, Rahul Rawail shared that Rishi Kapoor informed him about his father, Raj Kapoor, starting the shoot of the Russian circus in Azad Maidan, Bombay (now Mumbai).

Quoting Rishi's words, Rahul recalled, "The girls with the Russian circus are very pretty. They are small and young and wear short skirts." The filmmaker added that at the age of 15, he found the idea quite exciting.

Rahul shared that he visited the sets with Rishi Kapoor and witnessed Raj Kapoor controlling "a unit of 5,000 people" while sitting in one spot. The Love Story director shared that the senior Kapoor was confident on the set, and he had great attention to detail.

Advertisement

Here's how Raj Kapoor inspired Rahul Rawail to join films

Rahul Rawail further stated that he visited the set of Mera Naam Joker, the 1970 film, every day. He went without Rishi Kapoor after their first visit. Rahul later spoke to his parents about joining Raj Kapoor as an assistant director. His father, filmmaker Harnam Singh Rawail, met senior Kapoor.

Remembering their meeting, Rahul said that Raj Kapoor was aware that he was interested in films as the Mera Naam Joker director-actor noticed him sitting in the corner for 10 days on his set. He added that Kapoor welcomed him for the same.

Rahul Rawail opens up on his bond with Rishi Kapoor

Talking about his bond with Rishi Kapoor, Rahul Rawail shared that he has been friends with him since kindergarten. Rawail reminisced that they had a 60-year-long friendship. He added that they would talk to each other every day, no matter if they had any arguments.

Advertisement

Rahul Rawail started his career as an assistant director to Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker and later worked with him in Bobby. He made his directorial debut with the 1980 film Gunahgaar, which starred Parveen Babi, Rishi Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar, and Asha Parekh.

Rahul has directed movies like Love Story, Betaab, Anjaam, Dacait, Anjaam, and Arjun Pandit.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor was the second son of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. He marked his debut as a lead actor in Raj Kapoor's directorial venture, Bobby, alongside Dimple Kapadia.

Rishi's last film before his demise was Hitesh Bhatia's 2022 movie, Sharmaji Namkeen, which starred him in his posthumous film appearance. Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes to complete the 2022 film.

Raj Kapoor is best remembered for movies like Shree 420, Sangam, Awaara, Chori Chori, Anari, Kal Aaj Aur Kal, and Dharam Karam. He directed films like Aag, Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Prem Rog, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

Advertisement

Raj Kapoor suffered from asthma and died in 1988 at the age of 63. Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia complications and died on April 30, 2020.

ALSO READ: 11 best Raj Kapoor movies that are cult classic