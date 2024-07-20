Ranbir Kapoor says he never saw his father Rishi's 'eye color' because of his 'short tempered' nature; DEETS

Ranbir Kapoor is among the finest actors in Hindi cinema. Ranbir, who lost his father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor four years ago, has been quite vocal on how he feels about their 'not-so-friendly' bond.

The Animal actor recently opened up about Rishi Kapoor and his relationship with his late father.

Ranbir Kapoor reminisces how Rishi Kapoor was like as a father

During a podcast, People with WTF by YouTuber Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about Rishi Kapoor while discussing his nature and how the Animal actor would show his respect towards him.

In the trailer promo, Ranbir can be heard saying that his father was "short-tempered" but he was a very good man. The actor shared that he never saw his eye color.

Ranbir bent his head down and added that he would never say no to him.

When Ranbir Kapoor spoke about not having a friendly relationship with Rishi Kapoor

During a pre-release event of Animal in Hyderabad last year, Ranbir Kapoor got candid about his late father, Rishi Kapoor.

Ranbir shared that his father, Rishi Kapoor, used to travel a lot and hence they couldn't build a friendly relationship with each other. The Rockstar actor added that he still regrets that they couldn't spend enough time together.

The Brahmastra star further said that he respected his late father but was "never friendly" with him.

Ranbir Kapoor called his dad, Rishi Kapoor, the "original troll"

During an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show earlier this year, Ranbir joked that Rishi Kapoor was the "original troll" even before social media existed. Recalling an incident from childhood, the actor said that his dad would call his aunt after having two drinks of "lemonade" and tease her on the phone.

For the uninitiated, apart from his illustrious career trajectory, Rishi Kapoor was also famous for his outspoken personality and short temper. The Mulk actor was diagnosed with leukaemia, a blood cancer in 2018 and died of its complications on April 30, 2020.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Animal in 2023. He will now be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming movie, Ramayana. It also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role.