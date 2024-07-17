9 Raj Kapoor dialogues: ‘Kammoji, aap mere uss lalle’ and more by the Greatest Showman

Veteran actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor is regarded as one of the most influential personalities in Indian cinema. Kapoor, who was heavily inspired by comic icon, Charlie Chaplin, oozed out his personality in films like Shree 420, Awaara, and Mera Naam Joker. Not just acting, the Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema is also remembered for his iconic dialogues in movies. Several Raj Kapoor dialogues mirrored the reality of society and some of them were thought-provoking.

His dialogues are an example of why Raj Kapoor was ahead of his time. So, if you are searching for the best Raj Kapoor dialogues, then this is for you.

9 Raj Kapoor dialogues that hit the right chord in your hearts

1. “Kha gayin na aap bhi kapdon se dhokha, agar aaj main badhiya suit pehne shaandaar gaadi mein bethkar yahan aata toh shayad toh aap mujhe badtameez, jaahil, gawaar na kehti…ismein aapka koi dosh nahin devi ji, jis duniya mein aap rehti hain usmein insaan ke dil aur dimaag ki nahin, uske kapdon ki izzat hoti hai…shaak suit, silk ki kameezein aur georgette ki saadiyon ki izzat hoti hai…yahi toh dukh hai aaj gareeb bhi gareeb ko nahin pehchanta.”

Movie: Shree 420

Raj Kapoor delivered this hard-hitting dialogue in his 1955 directorial film, Shree 420. In a scene, Kapoor's character, Raj meets Vidya, a teacher, and says these lines after Nargis' character calls him an ill-mannered and uneducated man. He goes philosophical about how a man is recognized by what he wears and not by what he is.

2. “Mere mann mein ek baat aayi hai. Shivji ki kripa hui toh ek din phool sareekha chota sa lalla hoga mera Kammo ji. Aur uska naam main rakhunga Shri Ganga Prasad…Kammoji, aap mere uss lalle ki maa banengi?”

Movie: Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai

This dialogue is from an iconic scene of Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai. The 1960 film featured Kapoor as Raju proposing to Padmini's character Kammo. His hilarious yet innocent style of proposal surely impresses Kammo in the sequence.

3. “Bas yahi toh hamare naye samaaj ka kamaal hai. Jo chor ho, doosron ki jeb kaatte hai, public ki aankhon mein dhool daalte hai, mere jaisa first class suit pant pehente hai…unhe hum sharif samajhte hai. Aur jo imandaari se, mehnat mazdoori karke pet paalte hai, phate purane kapde pehente hai…unhe chor daaku awaara samajhkar dhar liya jaata hai.”

Movie: Awaara

Raj Kapoor delivered this dialogue in his 1951 film, Awaara. In a scene with Nargis' character, Rita, Kapoor as Raju talks about how society perceives thieves, pick-pocketers, and other wrongdoers as noble people, and the ones who are honest, poor, and hard-working, get in trouble.

4. "Duniya mein ek cheez sher-e-babbar se bhi zyada khatarnak aur darawani hai ... aur woh hai gareebi aur bhookh."

Movie: Mera Naam Joker

The dialogue is from Raj Kapoor's 1970 cult classic film, Mera Naam Joker. Raj as Raju delivered these lines about the ugly truth of poverty and hunger.

5. “Hum toh dil ke saudagar hai ... dil khareedte hai ... dil bechte hai.”

Movie: Sangam

Raj Kapoor delivered this dialogue in his 1964 film, Sangam. The movie also starred Vyjanthimala and Rajendra Kumar. The line roughly translates to "I am a heart merchant ... I buy hearts ... I sell hearts."

6. “Achai ki koi seema nahi hoti ... aur burai ka koi anth nahin.”

Movie: Dharam Karam

This dialogue is from Raj Kapoor's son, actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor's directorial venture, Dharam Karam. The 1975 film featured both the father-son duo. Raj Kapoor, who was cast as Ashok Kumar/ Bonga Sahab, delivered this line while spreading out a message of goodness and evil.

7. “Duniya kitni choti hai ... lekin do aadmiyon ke beech ka faasle kitne lambe ho sakte hai ... kitne bhayanak aur kitne kaale.”

Movie: Chhalia

Raj Kapoor mouthed this dialogue in his 1960 film, Chhalia. The line roughly translates to "The world is so small ... but the distance between two people can be very big ... very scary and very dark."

8. “Dushmani ko khareedne kahi jana nahin padta ... aur dosti kisi bhi keemat pe nahin milti.”

Movie: Kal Aaj Aur Kal

This dialogue was featured in Randhir Kapoor's directorial, Kal Aaj Aur Kal. The 1971 film featured three generations of Kapoor's clan including Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, and Randhir Kapoor. Isn't it a great dialogue by the Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema?

9. “Roshni chand se hoti hai sitaaron se nahi ... dosti ek se hoti hai hazaaron se nahin.”

Movie: Gopichand Jasoos

Raj Kapoor delivered this dialogue in his 1982 film, Gopichand Jasoos. The movie also starred Zeenat Aman as the lead.

Raj Kapoor, who suffered from asthma, died of its complications in 1988 at the age of 63. Kapoor had collapsed at an event in New Delhi where he went to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

