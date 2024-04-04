Diljit Dosanjh recalls getting 'lot of help' from Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila preparations: 'Had to start from zero'

Diljit Dosanjh was recently seen in director Rajesh A Krishnan's Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. He is currently shooting for an upcoming Punjabi language film and is busy promoting the biopic of musical maestro Amar Singh Chamkila with Parineeti Chopra. During an interview, the actor divulged that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali did all the prep for the film. Read on!

Diljit Dosanjh says he unlearned things to play Amar Singh Chamkila

While talking to PTI about his upcoming Hindi film Amar Singh Chamkila, Diljit Dosanjh said that he had to start from zero and unlearn many things to play the iconic character in the biopic. He added, "It's a plus point in the life of an artist to do this. It's tough to start from zero because you often get lost in your own personality and you feel this is who you are (but) the best thing about an actor's job is that you get the opportunity to start from zero, and I look at this as an opportunity."

The Phillauri actor further stated that he didn't do much prep to play the role of Chamkila, but it was Imtiaz who prepped a lot for the film. Talking about the ace filmmaker, Dosanjh opined, "He had a clear vision about the character of Chamkila. I knew Chamkila as an artist, but I had no idea about how he was as a person or how he would perform on stage. I got a lot of help from Imtiaz, sir."

Sharing why the audience should watch the upcoming film, the actor stated that it's not just the story of an artist but the story of a person, his journey, and what all happened in the 1980s in Punjab. "It is not a fictional story; it is true. I feel there's something to learn from this film, too. Those who don't know about Chamkila will know about him, and those who are fans of Chamkila will definitely watch the film," he concluded.

Apart from Diljit, the movie also stars Parineeti Chopra and is set to release on April 12 on Netflix.

