Rohit Shetty claims he can expose actors who pay trolls to target their competitors; '1200-1500 ka rate hota hai'

Rohit Shetty disclosed his knowledge about actors in the industry who contribute to the persistent trolling of their fellow peers and their films. But, he opts to stay silent as a gesture of respect!

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on Jan 21, 2024  |  05:30 AM IST |  2.7K
Picture Courtesy - Rohit Shetty's Instagram

Rohit Shetty, the accomplished filmmaker behind numerous blockbusters, remarked on the swift feedback loop facilitated by social media for projects in the industry. Despite the ease of obtaining feedback, he also pointed out the emerging trend of fan club conflicts, noting that some actors initiate these disputes.

During an interview with The Lallantop, Rohit revealed that he is aware of actors in the industry who fuel ongoing trolling of their peers and their films. However, he chooses to maintain silence out of a sense of respect.

In a recent conversation, Rohit Shetty addressed the concerning trend of fan clubs engaging in online conflicts, trolling, and abusing other actors and their films upon release.

Expressing his shock upon discovering the identities of the actors who participate in these online battles, Rohit Shetty mentioned his awareness of cyber cell operations due to his extensive work with the police. Despite having the capability to expose individuals involved within five minutes, he chooses to remain silent out of respect. Rohit emphasized that while he could easily unveil the truth, he refrains from doing so because no one engages in such actions against him, as they are aware that he would find out.

He further stated, "It is their (trolls) job to take Rs 1200 or Rs 1500 and spread negativity. 1200-1500 ka rate hota hai ki ab ye actor aa raha hai to iski burai karo, iski film ki burai karo,"


Credits: Lallantop
