EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty on his desire to move beyond Golmaal series, Cop universe; 'Mera bhi dil hota hai'

Rohit Shetty is renowned as one of Bollywood's most successful directors, with a track record of delivering box office hits across various genres. Notably, he has found significant success with the Golmaal series and cop films, often referred to as the cop universe, featuring iconic titles like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Even his recent foray into the OTT space with the show Indian Police Force follows a similar genre. However, during a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the accomplished director expressed his aspiration to explore beyond his established domains.

Rohit Shetty aims to create something different if the right story presents itself

The Pinkvilla Masterclass recently hosted the dynamic team of the Indian Police Force, featuring luminaries such as Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. Amidst the engaging discussion, a fan raised an intriguing query about the prevailing trend of cop and spy movies. The fan expressed a yearning for a fresh, multifaceted concept akin to Chennai Express, which seamlessly integrated action, romance, and drama.

Curious about Rohit Shetty's future ventures, he inquired whether the director plans to venture beyond his iconic Golmaal series and the cop universe, possibly with a new cast. In response, Rohit shared his creative aspirations: "Like Chennai Express, mera bhi dil hota hai wesa kuch banane ka. If I crack a story which is big grand, I'll definitely make it."

About Indian Police Force

Crafted under the creative leadership of Rohit, who takes on the dual roles of creator and director alongside Sushwanth Prakash, Indian Police Force unfolds as a captivating seven-episode series brimming with heart-pounding action. This cinematic creation pays a moving tribute to the unwavering dedication, selfless service, and unyielding patriotism embodied by Indian police officers nationwide.

Against the backdrop of imminent danger, the series weaves a gripping narrative, with Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra immersing themselves in chaos, embodying an unwavering spirit of patriotism to shield the city from looming threats.

Notably marking Rohit's debut in the realm of digital direction, the series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. The show will premiere on Prime Video in India on January 19, 2024.

