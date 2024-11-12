Rohit Shetty gives update on Deepika Padukone’s standalone film as Lady Singham in Cop Universe: ‘We don’t know where we can go with it...’

Singham Again, the latest installment in the Cop Universe featured a number of old and new characters who came together. Deepika Padukone has been introduced as Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham. Now, director Rohit Shetty has given an update on the standalone film with Deepika’s character. He shared that he didn’t know yet where they could go with the concept they had in mind.

In a recent conversation with News18 Showsha, Rohit Shetty revealed why it took so long for a female cop to be introduced in his cinematic universe. He shared that he was waiting to have the right script and launch for the character. He even stated that he wasn’t sure about there being a Cop Universe till 2018. Rohit mentioned that the idea to bring in a female cop came to him during the making of the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi.

Talking about the standalone film with Deepika Padukone, Rohit said that it hadn’t been written yet. He continued, “We do have a concept in mind, but we don’t know where we can go with it.” The filmmaker added that it would take time.

Regarding the character Shakti Shetty, Rohit disclosed, “I know what the character will be like and her basic story arc, but I don’t know her whole journey yet as a director or writer.”

He asserted that a film led by Lady Singham would surely be made; otherwise, she wouldn’t have been introduced in the universe. Rohit mentioned that there was a reason behind the focus on her character in the latest movie, Singham Again.

In 2023, Rohit Shetty unveiled the first look of Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham. In the caption, he wrote, “NAARI SITA KA BHI ROOP HAI AUR DURGA KA BHI… (Woman is the form of Sita and also of Durga). MEET THE MOST BRUTAL AND VIOLENT OFFICER OF OUR COP UNIVERSE… SHAKTI SHETTY... MY LADY SINGHAM… DEEPIKA PADUKONE.”

The cast of Singham Again also includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The film is currently running in theaters.

