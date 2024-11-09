EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty calls Ajay Devgn’s Singham ‘boss’ of Shiva Squad; opens up about future of Cop Universe

Singham Again, the latest installment in the Cop Universe, is currently entertaining the audience in theaters. The action movie has a stellar ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, director Rohit Shetty opened up about the future of the universe with these characters. He also called Ajay’s character Singham the ‘boss’ of the Shiva Squad.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty recently graced an episode of Pinkvilla’s Masterclass. During the chat, the latter was asked about the challenge of pulling off such a huge ensemble cast. In response, Rohit said, “Actually everyone came because, first of all, it's Singham basically, and then it's like, from here we’ll branch out with other characters, so technically it was their intro.”

Talking about the formation of the Shiva Squad in Singham Again and what it means for the future of the Cop Universe, Rohit continued, “If you see the film, it's like the squad has come up now and Singham is the main boss of the squad and these are the officers now, and then the journey will go ahead. So it's basically the introduction of what's coming in the future.”

In Singham Again, Ajay Devgn reprises his character of Bajirao Singham, and Kareena Kapoor Khan returns as his wife Avni. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar also come back in their roles of Simmba and Sooryavanshi, respectively. Deepika Padukone is introduced as Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, while Tiger Shroff portrays the character of Satya. Arjun Kapoor plays the villain Danger Lanka, and Jackie Shroff is also seen in a negative role.

The film, which was released on Diwali 2024, shows Singham following the clues in the Hindu epic Ramayana to save his wife from a dangerous terrorist. The movie is packed with high-octane action and thrilling sequences, as was evident from the trailer and songs.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty. The screenplay is written by Yunus Sajawal, Abhijeet Khuman, Kshitij Patwardhan, Sandeep Saket, Anusha Nandkumar, and Rohit Shetty.

